BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, has faced criticisms after speaking about the BBNaija All Stars show

It all started when Venita admitted to being attracted to Adekunle, and he said he was open to exploring

This led to Phyna age-shaming Venita by calling her ‘oldie mama youngie’, and netizens have reacted to it

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, has made headlines for the umpteenth time after speaking on Venita’s attraction to Adekunle on the BBNaija All Stars show.

Just recently, the 36-year-old mother of two opened up about how she was attracted to Adekunle during her diary session.

BBNaija's Phyna age-shamed Venita over Adekunle. Photos: @unusualphyna, @officialadekunleolopade, @veezeebaybeh

Source: Instagram

According to Venita, Adekunle is a very intelligent person, and she is attracted to his mind and his brain. She added that he is very articulate and eloquent, and is also a bad boy who has class.

The BBN All Stars housemate noted that Adekunle was open to exploring and they would just see how it goes.

See the video below:

Phyna age-shames Venita after saying she is attracted to Adekunle

Shortly after Venita opened up during her diary session, BBNaija Level Up housemate, tweep posted about how Adekunle said he was ready to explore, and Deji, a former housemate responded:

"As he should".

Phyna reacted to his comment. The Level Up winner resorted to age-shaming Venita and calling her ‘oldie mama youngie’ who wants to spoil Adekunle’s game. See a screenshot of her tweet below:

Netizens react as Phyna age shames Venita

Phyna’s tweet soon went viral on social media, and it sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens. While some of her fans defended her, others blasted her and claimed Venita looks younger despite being a mum of two.

Read some of their comments below:

vain_girll:

“Everyday, I think I’ve seen the height of this girl’s stupidity but she keeps surprising me. It’s nice, I like surprises.”

hey.dee.xo:

“Old mama youngie wey look healthier, younger and wayyyyyyyy more beautiful than you. Own goal.”

omakaysglam:

“What’s wrong with aging? Venita has two kids and her body is a work of art, God took his time with her face. She’s a Goddess.”

jully__mk':

“For Venita to kook all that good at her age, that's a prayer point everyone should wish for ❤️.”

nuellaxhris:

“This one shaming people with age I hope you don’t ever get to her age, since it’s now a crime to grow older.”

p.u.d.d.i.n__:

“Since when is old age a crime? Phyna u see that 30 years u go stil reach ham, few year from now u ll be 30. U can not avoid it old age must still meet u for front.”

theechelonthrift:

“Even after having 2kids, Venita looks young and hot.”

real__chinababy':

“What's wrong with this girl? Is she the only winner outside the show??? Why the noise and barking here and there?? Abi na only she dey watch BBN??”

jumine_faces:

“Even with her age, u still look older than her, them go still rush her pass u, nonsense.”

__misslolly:

“That’s why you’re not a star, classless girl.”

mzolanma:

“You’re age shaming someone that’s HOTTER THAN YOU EVEN AFTER HAVING 2 KIDS. Phyla go and sit down.”

igbuanabigail__:

“Phyna why age shaming? Abi you no wan live long till old age??”

