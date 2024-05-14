A candlelight has been observed for late actor, Jnr Pope, who died during a boat mishap while coming back from a movie shoot in the riverine area

In the video, which surfaced online, many of his colleagues turned up for the service looking so emotional and some were in tears

Many of his fans took to the comment section to mourn his and some recounted his last moment

The video of the candlelight ceremony of late actor, John Odonwodo, better known as Jnr Pope, has generated massive reactions on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had died in a boat mishap while he was returning from a movie shoot in the riverine area.

People emotional at Jnr Pope's candlelight. Photo credit @jnrpope

In the viral video, his colleagues including his wife gathered for the candlelight. They were all filled with emotions as some broke down during the programme.

Actors wear black for candlelight

Most of the attendances at the event were dressed in black, while some of them were holing a lighted candle in honour of the late actor.

The faced of those who came for the candlelight were looking so dejected as they all mourned the late actor.

Recall that some of the people who died in the boat mishap. Some were buried at the river bank but later exhume for proper burial.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video of the candlelight procession of late Jnr Pope. Here are some of the comments below:

@Bbwhite and Princess:

"I can't hold my tears. He used to be my hubby's friend and was humble to earth. I last saw him when hubby was still in Nigeria....Please rest well. If you were killed may ur killers never find peace."

@user90288191481842L:

"So much struggle for a life that could be taken at anytime. Continue to rip junior pope."

@Nelly Black:

"Please am waiting for them to say it’s a prank."

@Olivia loveth:

"So true true junior Pope is no more I still can't believe it God why."

@estherjosephineco:

"AAaa my junior pope rest well."

@Ujuluv:

"God in your mercy grant him eternal rest."

@spunky:

"Nd am still waiting for them to say na prank."

@ayopeace54:

"So painful."

@Queen Khalipha:

"Dis live is nothing. God please give us d strength to heal, rest on swag nation."

@Evamoney Eva1a:

"Father have your way in he soul , hmmm what a life."

Family goes spiritual over Jnr Pope

Legit.ng had reported that the families of the late actor, Jnr Pope, had to go spiritual about his death.

His family in Nsukka decided not to go spiritual to find the killer of their son.

A video makes the rounds of the alleged charm that was allegedly dropped at his village house

