A new development has emerged concerning the death of Nollywood actor Junior Pope Obumneme

It was gathered that the late movie star’s family in Nsukka had decided to go spiritual over his demise by taking steps to find his killers

A video made the rounds of the charm that was dropped in Jnr Pope’s village house and netizens reacted to it

Late Nollywood actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo aka Jnr Pope’s death has taken a new turn thanks to his family in Nsukka.

According to reports, the deceased movie star’s family had decided to take the spiritual route in finding those responsible for his death.

Video as Jnr Pope's family reportedly use charm to fish out his killers. Photos: @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Recall that on April 10, 2024, Jnr Pope and four others died after their boat capsized while returning from Adanma Luke’s movie location.

The deaths, especially Jnr Pope’s own, were trailed with talks that it was not ordinary and that he was targeted, leaving his mother to feel he must have been killed.

In a video that was posted on TikTok by one Akusinachi, it was claimed that a charm called ‘Isi Atu’ had been placed in the late Jnr Pope’s village home and that the implication is that anybody who had a hand in his death would be fished out.

The person in the video further noted that Jnr Pope’s family in Nsukka were not letting things slide and needed to know more about the actor’s death.

In his words:

“This thing wey una dey see for this video, for the Igbo language dem dey call am ‘Isi Atu’ that is to tell you say if your hand dey for the death of Jnr Pope, their people no go gree, we be Nsukka people, anybody wey hin hand dey there, if you follow plan make him die, we no go gree, him people no go gree. This place na him place for village, Nsukka people no go gree, we no go gree.”

See the video below:

Rita Edochie celebrates Junior Pope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rita Edochie celebrated the late Junior Pope on his first posthumous birthday.

In a lengthy message on her Instagram page, she stated that while May 7 is his birthday, she is in pain that she can no longer celebrate it with him in person.

She remarked that her heart had been broken once more, and she was trying to convince herself that he was not here anymore.

