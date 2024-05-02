The Actors Guild of Nigerian (AGN) has commenced its four-day prayer and fasting on Thursday, May 2

The guild's president dropped a schedule on how the programme would go for four days, including names of movie stars who would be in charge of opening prayers

Nollywood actors like Desmond Elliot, Patience Ozokwor, Real Warri Pikin were among the names on the list

Legit.ng can confirm that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) will start its four-day prayer and fasting programme following the series of tragic deaths in the movie industry, today, May 2.

Recall that the guild's president had declared a four-day fasting and prayer after actor Junior Pope and four others died in a boat mishap.

The flyer, which was shared online, revealed Pastor Jerry Eze of of Streams of Joy International Church, was the special guest to lead the spiritual exercise.

AGN releases programme schedule

On Wednesday, May 1, the guild, in a post via its social media timeline, released a schedule on how the spiritual exercise would go.

Nollywood stars Desmond Elliot, Susan Peters, and Patience Ozokwor were among the names that were listed to take the opening prayer on different days.

Different prayer points for each day were also written on the schedule, and some of them were supplications about love in the industry.

Another prayer point read:

"God should expose the root of all these premature deaths.'

Sharing the schedule online, AGN president Emeka Rollas wrote in a caption:

"JONAH CHAPTER 3 VERSE 7 I make this declaration this day that all Actors shall fast and pray! Connect to the zoom link from tomorrow. AGN PRAYS WITH PASTOR JERRY EZE is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

The programme is expected to start by noon on Thursday, May 2.

See the schedule below:

