A retired Super Falcons player showcased her football prowess in stilettos in a TikTok video that gained widespread attention

Despite donning high heels and loose attire, the former Nigerian female athlete adeptly controlled the ball with precision

As she demonstrated her skills, she proudly declared that despite her retirement from football years ago, her abilities remained formidable

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lady in NYSC uniform raises ball effortlessly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that female member of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) has become an internet sensation after a video of her juggling a football with ease went viral on TikTok.

The young lady, whose name and state of deployment are not disclosed, was posted to teach at a school as part of her mandatory one-year service to the nation.

In the video, she can be seen wearing her NYSC uniform and a pair of sneakers, while skillfully juggling a ball with her feet, knees and head.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a young lady, Lirian Santos, has amazed many with her skill in playing football.

