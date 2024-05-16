BREAKING: Violent Rainstorm Destroys OAU Lecture Theatre During Class, Students Injured
- A violent rainstorm has disrupted the peace on the campus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife
- The heavy downpour that was accompanied by a fiery storm dismantled the roofing of a major lecture theatre
- A yet to be ascertained number of students were injured during the natural disaster and have been rushed to the nearest hospital
It rained cats and dogs on Thursday morning at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Osun state, as a violent storm tore the roofing of an Amphitheatre while a class was ongoing.
Some students were injured as a result of the natural disaster and have since been rushed to the nearest hospital for appropriate medical attention.
The institution's Association of Campus Journalists (ACJ-OAU) made the development public in a photo story on its official X handle.
Details later...
Source: Legit.ng