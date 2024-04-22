AGN, in a recent announcement, has declared a four-day period of prayer and fasting following tragic losses in Nollywood

The AGN, in a statement released via the guild's president Emeka Rollas, also revealed popular cleric Pastor Jerry Eze would be leading the prayers

The guild also shared details on how the fasting and prayers would go, which was applauded by Nollywood stars

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), in a recent announcement by the guild's national president, Emeka Rollas, has declared a fervent four-day prayer and fasting following the tragic losses in the movie industry.

According to the flyer shared by the guild's president on Monday, April 22, the founder of Streams of Joy International Church, Pastor Jerry Eze, was the guest to lead the spiritual exercise.

AGN announces 4-day fasting and prayers for members. Credit: @emekarollas @jeryeze

Source: Instagram

Rollas spoke on the importance of prayers to avert further losses in Nollywood as he revealed that the prayer and fasting would commence from May 2 to May 5.

Aside from the tragic boat mishap, Nollywood recently lost actors Mr Ibu and Amaeachi Muonagor, who battled illness.

Sharing the flyer on his page, Emeka Rollas wrote in a caption:

“In view of the recent passing of our two veteran members and the devastating tragic boat mishap that claimed the lives of five active practitioners including John Paul Odonwodo, aka, Jnr Pope in Asaba, we have decided to seek divine intervention in fasting and prayers to avert similar occurrence in the future."

See his Emeka Rollas' post below:

Celebrities, netizens react to AGN's announcement

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

nkechiblessingsunday:

"God over Everything,there shall be no more loss in Jesus name."

pereegbiofficial:

"I am definitely joining this."

timmykmacnicol:

"This is what we need."

oge_annie99:

"I'm definitely doing this fasting, for the sake of the people I love so much in the Nollywood industry."

ebybest_home_luxury_doors:

"You have planned well sir. God will answer our prayers in Jesus Christ name Amen."

