A Nigerian lady has become a viral sensation over her dream concerning the current English Premier League (EPL) season

On December 4, 2023, she narrated that she dreamt Arsenal were two points behind Manchester City before the final game

Then something unexpected happened to Manchester City in their final game against West Ham United

A Nigerian lady, Ifeoluwani, has caused a commotion on social media after revisiting an old dream she had in 2023.

Manchester City became the clear favourites to win the EPL title after defeating Tottenham Hotspur by two goals to nil in a Wednesday night clash.

She shared a dream she had about the EPL in December 2023. Photo Credit: @iam_philopearl, @Arsenal, @ManCity

While many sports pundits and fans have tipped Pep Guardiola's side to win the EPL for a fourth straight season, Ifeoluwani's dream suggests they are in for a shocker.

Ifeoluwani's EPL title dream

In a tweet on X on December 4, 2023, Ifeoluwani said she dreamt that Arsenal were two points behind Manchester City before the final game of the season.

However, in her dream, Manchester City lost their final match against West Ham United, and Arsenal won theirs courtesy of a last-minute header from Gabriel, handing them the league title. She wrote:

"I said it earlier on an arsenal group at d start of d season, that I dreamt Arsenal were 2 points behind city before d final game of d season. Then City lost their match while we had a last minute header from Gabriel to win us our last game and d league title. Call me cr*zy o."

Revisiting her December 2023 dream, Ifeoluwani prayed it comes to pass and marvelled at how a part of her dream had already materialised. She remarked:

"I had this dream few days before the season even started. God please don’t make me hold unto this for nothing Abi Shey na the devil dey whine me? I didn’t even think about football at all before sleeping that night ‍♀️‍♀️. How come we are 2 points behind now before the last game?"

Ifeoluwa shared her dream here:

Ifeoluwani's EPL title dream stirs massive reactions

@Official_Lukel said:

"Joseph the dreamer well done oo. Since God loves arsenal and hate city well done o. God don Dey support club now Abi to Dey show you for dream, arsenal fans una Dey surprise person shall o with una audacious talk. You already lost the league against villa so rest abeg."

@BiolaRichard said:

"Once this your dream come to pass peren, just open office straight cos you go dream taya for us o ."

@Hakeem_Onitolo said:

"You may have jinxed it with this post...going by how dream works."

@majorstechmart said:

"I don’t want Arsenal to win the league but let’s go with your dream.

'‘Octopus’ Ife .

"100k for you if WestHam wins ."

@TimoTheGoat1738 said:

"If Arsenal wins the league, send ur account number so that all Arsenal fans can bless u and ur oracle ."

@lilbiie1 said:

"Westham to win is 20 odds.

"Jesus to score is 5 odds.

"That’s 100 odds. My 5k will be there this weekend. If it comes through you get 10%."

Opta supercomputer predicts 2024 EPL winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a supercomputer had predicted the 2024 English Premier League (EPL) winner.

The Opta supercomputer has disclosed that Arsenal's win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12, raises their title chance to 41.3% — the highest it has been all season.

Legit.ng reported that the victory means the two-way title race will go down to the final day on Sunday, May 19. Presently, City has a 58.7% chance of winning the EPL title, while Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side takes the remaining 41.3%.

