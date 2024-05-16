Nigerian skit-maker-turned-singer Nasboi recently sparked massive reactions online with a tweet he shared on his page about Burna Boy

In the post, Nasboi shared an excerpt of Burna Boy's verse on his new song with TitoM & Yuppe and compared it to his

The comic recently released a new song Small Money, and he used a line on the tune which he has now accused Burna Boy of stealing

Popular skit-maker-turned-singer Micheal Nasiru Lawal, aka Nasboi, has stirred mixed reactions online after he took shots trolling Afro-fusion maestro Burna Boy.

Nasboi shared a video of Burna Boy's new song with South African artists TitoM & Yuppe. The video was a mix of Burna Boy's verse and that of his from his latest song, Small Money.

Burna Boy in the Tshwala Bam remix used a line about King Solomon. Nasboi referred to it, noting that he was the first to use that line, and Burna Boy stole it from him.

Listen to the video mix shared by Nasboi that stirred emotions online:

Netizens react as Nasboi trolls Burna Boy

Nasboi's post has drawn much attention and mixed reactions online, with many noting that his tweet was a diss aimed at Burna Boy.

Even though the skit maker didn't caption his post nor share a comment, fans of the Afrofusion star have reacted to his tweet.

Legit.ng recalls talking to Nasboi about his music career and moving from comic to being a singer.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Nasboi's post:

@VforVoices:

"You thief am from Bible, king Solomon suppose collect share from you."

@shafiihamidu:

"What are you waiting for? Someone stole your lines and you are here laughing. Sue him and get your royalties my guy."

@badboywestt:

"You’re very petty because I want to know why you would post such, who wan de copy from skit maker ? A whole ODG, you lack respect."

@GeniusJokerNG:

"I will assume it is the biblical King Solomon, the wisest king who has 300 wives and 700 concubines. Burna Boy believes he can’t enjoy reach him while Nasboi aims to enjoy more than that."

@Supabara_:

"So na you get King Solomon … No be Even the Same line."

@Ogo4200:

"This comedian really thinks Burna listens to his music."

@iamGold_:

"Wait!! 10 hours later you people still don’t understand this tweet?"

@chameleon_7G:

"PR under ODG or Disrespect? Which one make I know fess."

@mister_bermzy:

"What are you insinuating? A whole odogwu steal ur lyrics ke?"

Don Jazzy jumps on Nasboi's Umbrella challenge

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Don Jazzy jumped on Nasboi's new song TikTok Umbrella challenge.

The outfit rocked by the veteran beatmaker in the viral clip was one of the biggest highlights of the challenge.

Since the Umbrella challenge became a thing, different skit makers have been sighted jumping on it while rocking each other's outfits.

