Eniola Ajao has reacted after her controversial movie, Beast of no Nation hit N227, in the cinema as she thanked her fans

The actress shared the good news and uploaded a picture of her latest feat on social media and she penned a short note with it

She thanked God for his grace over life as she also appreciated her fans for the milestone and encouraged her fans to continue watching it

Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao, is over the moon after her controversial movie, Beast of no Nation grossed N227m in the cinema.

Legit.ng had reported that Beast of no Nation had generated controversy after the organsier of the film gave Bobrisky the best-dressed female at the premiere. Many blasted them for the move.

Taking to social media, the actress thanked God and credited her new feat to the grace of God over life. She also thanked her fans for their support and for going to watch the movie.

Eniola Ajao makes new record with controversial movie. Photo credit @eniola_ajao/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Eniola Ajao dedicates success to Nigerians

After appreciating God and her fans, the mother of one dedicated her win to Nigerians. She also encouraged them to go back to the cinema to watch it and take their families along with them.

Praising her film, she called it a beautiful masterpiece.

Recall that the film grossed N16 million in 24 hours after it hit the cinema.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Ajao about her movie. Here are some of the comments below:

@olayodejuliana:

"Congratulationsss Aunty Eni, more sales to come."

@diji_manuel:

"Huge congratulations mama."

@omotolabamidele_mofine:

"Congratulations momma."

@dunnie_skincare:

"Congratulations."

@adesheunayoade:

"Congratulations aunty."

@qute_tosyn:

"A big congratulations aunty Enny."

@global_prudent_nurse:

" Hallelujah Hallelujah Hallelujah Hallelujah."

@jarinsneeeeh_1:

"God got you, @eniola_ajao, I told you. Thank you, Nigerians."

@ayabaadeosun:

"Oluwa seun, congratulations, sis."

@nikehamzah:

"Congratulations to you mama."

Eniola Ajao send condolence message to Bobrisky

Legit.ng had reported that Ajao had broken her silence after Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in jail.

She penned a heartfelt message to him on social media as she expressed her sympathy for the woes that befell him.

Ajao noted that she was despondent about the case as she also appealed to EFCC that many had learned the lesson about abusing money.

