Fashion designer Ifeoma Nnedosa, aka Ify Pineapple, broke the Guinness World Record for the longest fashion runway show

The stylist had completed a 100 hours fashion show which was organised by Warri Fashion Lifestyle Festival

She was overwhelmed by her feat and could not contain her joy as she shed some tears and was embraced by people around her

Fashion designer Ifeoma Nnedosa, aka Ify Pineapple, got netizens excited and proud as she broke the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest fashion runway show.

Ify Pineapple and her models during her GWR attempt. Image credit: @ify_pineapple_/Instagram

She made this announcement on her Instagram page on Friday, April 26. The excited lady was grateful for the support she got as she set the record at the Warri Fashion Lifestyle Festival in Warri, Delta State.

The stylist began her attempt on April 22. After she broke the record, she shared a video of herself and other attendees who cheered her to attain the feat.

She wrote on Instagram:

"It’s official - we’ve made history! We’ve completed 100 hours for the longest fashion show in the world at the Warri Fashion Lifestyle Festival! From the first step on the runway to the final walk, it’s been an unforgettable journey filled with creativity, passion, and sheer determination. Thank you to everyone who made this momentous occasion possible! Here’s to breaking records, pushing boundaries, and celebrating fashion in all its glory. Cheers to the #wflf and to many more milestones to come!"

Watch the video of Ify Pineapple after she broke the GWR below:

Netizens express happiness for Ify Pineapple

Several netizens, including comedian Real Warri Pikin, have congratulated the fashion designer as she broke the GWR record. See some of the comments below:

@realwarripikin:

"We did it. Congratulations my darling."

@wearsandstylesasoebi:

"Watching this video now and am crying all over again."

@zeenaglam_fashion:

"Warri to the world."

@wearsandstylesasoebi:

"God, you are a good God. Congratulations Rose. God is in your story."

@i_miss_you_like_my_pills:

"Y'all should thank the models too. They played a huge role."

@artistic_favour:

"We made it."

@ikoni_vivian:

"Congrats love."

@adesuwa_pi:

"Congratulations!"

@mrperfectng_:

"Incredible! Congratulations to you all! Trailblazers."

@muhaa_arab007:

"Congratulations dear. I’m super proud of you."

@cindy_bliss:

"Well done darling. Big congratulations

