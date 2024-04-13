Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao has broken her silence on social media following Bobrisky’s jail sentence

Recall that the crossdresser was sentenced to six months in jail with no option of fine for mutilating the naira

Eniola Ajao went online to pen down a heartfelt note expressing her sympathies and netizens reacted

Popular Nigerian actress Eniola Ajao has reacted after celebrity crossdresser Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in jail.

Recall that the socialite bagged six months in prison without an option of fine after he pleaded guilty to mutilating the naira.

Shortly after the news of Bob’s sentencing went viral, Eniola Ajao shared her deepest sympathies in a lengthy note on social media.

Note that Bobrisky became entangled in a series of online drama after he was awarded the best-dressed female celebrity at Ajao’s Ajakaju movie premiere.

In her reaction letter to Bobrisky’s jail sentence, the actress noted that she was incredibly sad to see him go through such a tough time. According to Ajao, she sends her condolences to the crossdresser while condemning the way he had been treated.

In her words:

“Dear Everyone, I'm reaching out to you today with a heavy heart about the troubling news involving Iris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky. It's incredibly sad to see him going through such a tough time.

I want to send my deepest condolences to Bobrisky during this difficult period. It's really tough to see him facing all this trouble, especially with the connection to the movie premiere of "Ajakuju: Beast of Two Worlds.

The way Bobrisky is being treated with ridicule and disrespect on social media is just not right. My thoughts and prayers are with him, and I hope he finds strength during this tough time.

As someone who knows how hard it is to lose your freedom, I'm deeply upset by the severity of the punishment. It's hard to understand why someone who's never been in trouble before would face such a harsh sentence without any chance for parole or a fine. I really hope Bobrisky's legal team can do something to help.

My heart goes out to Bobrisky and his loved ones. I am so sorry. I hope he comes out of this stronger than ever. With heartfelt sadness.”

See a screenshot of her now-deleted post below:

Netizens react as Eniola Ajao sympathises with Bobrisky

cutierob17:

“This character is pathetic. One moment she addressed Bob as She, and later denounce Bob's award. Next she took Bob to the Cinema and later Portable who had shaded Bob with his song. Next she's referring to Bob as a "He" and ending the whole drama with "Condolences" na who do Kenny???”

Jazzydvillagegirl:

“Immediately I saw Condolences I had to go check again on Google the meaning of condolence.”

Zionkem_declutter:

“Eniola did you just say ' he' in your write-up!!! Wonder shall never end . But you gave him the best dressed female! Vanity upon vanity all is vanity....My Jesus all the way.”

Jojepstimsy:

“Condolences bawo, did somebody died.”

tawtevic2:

“USER!!!”

Danbiz001:

“All of una go collect wotowoto one after the other when he comes out . No worries.”

Seyilamor:

“The cause of the whole problem for Idris.”

Everything_by_limat:

“Who d!e??? Nawa ooo Bob don suffer.”

Theiifeedolapo:

“Condolences bawo.”

Nori_oma:

“Condolence when the person is still alive ? What happened to sympathy?”

legit.jalabiya_ng:

“Which one is condolences again? Did he or any member of his family die?”

___susulata:

“There are real life lessons to learn in social media these days…”

shopwithkaydee:

“Eniola is the real definition of A SNITCH..A pretender forever.”

Bobrisky admits he's a man in court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky confessed to being male during his recent hearing at the Federal High Court in Lagos state on Friday, April 12.

Before the sentence, the judge, Justice Abimbola Awogboro, inquired about his gender, and he swiftly stated that he was a guy.

Awogboro said the judgment would serve as a caution to others found abusing and mutilating the naira, Daily Trust reported.

