Actress Eniola Ajao has expressed gratitude to Nigerians over her huge win with her recently released movie Ajakaju

The Yoruba actress who apologised to Nigerian in tears over the backlash that trailed Bobrisky's award her movie premiere couldn't contain her joy

Eniola Ajao also appreciated her colleagues, including Odunlade Adekola, Funke Akindele, Femi Adebayo, among others, for standing by her

It is a moment of celebration for actress and filmmaker Eniola Ajao as her newly released movie Ajakaju hit sixteen million naira barely 24 hours after it was released.

Legit.ng reported that Eniola had tendered an apology to Nigerians in tears over the backlash she received after controversial Bobrisky was named best-dressed at her movie premiere.

Eniola Ajao pens message to Nigerians. Credit: @eniolaajao

Source: Instagram

Barely hours after actor Odunlade Adekola shared proof of how Eniola's movie sold out at a cinema, the excited shared another good news with her fans and well-wishers.

In a lengthy message, Eniola, who lauded colleagues who stood by her, also appreciated Nigerians for turning her shame to testimony and her fear to courage.

Eniola wrote in a caption:

"What I am here to do today is to say THANK YOU. Nigerians, I am grateful. You allowed God to use you to turn my shame into testimony, sorrow into joy, and fear into courage. Eshe gan. I am glad we made 16m in one day, what an opening! But it is important I let you all know that this place I am in now is a journey that started before today."

See Eniola Ajao's post below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Eniola Ajao

Legit.ng capture some of the messages, read them below;

iyaboojofespris:

"Congratulations dear.... keep winning."

pereegbiofficial:

"Congratulations. Road to 1 billion plus!!!! More grace."

ceolumineeofficial:

"The spirit of the lord is upon you...more success my darling."

tinulicious_foods:

"The Lord has breathe upon the movie.. o ma lo far."

Eniola Ajao corrects her mistake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Eniola Ajao bowed to public pressure following the massive criticisms that trailed her movie premiere.

The actress apologised for putting Bobrisky in a problematic situation.

She then announced two new winners, both of whom were females, with one millionaire as gifts.

Source: Legit.ng