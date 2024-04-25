Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye and her colleague Timini Egbuson buzzed the internet recently

The comic character shared pictures of a warm, sweet moment she shared with Nollywood’s lover boy

In the post, Bimbo spoke about how people find love in unexpected places, which spurred interesting observations from social media users

Nigerian movie stars Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson got netizens talking after the actress made a recent post online.

Bimbo decided to tease her fans and followers with a couple of sweet, cozy moments she shared with the Shuga series star.

Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson trigger reactions with loved-up pictures.

Source: Instagram

In the picture collage, Timini placed his head on Bimbo’s chest as several snapshots were taken to show different facial expressions.

From the caption of the post, many speculated that it was a scene from a forthcoming.

The Iya Barakat character wrote:

“We find love in Unexpected places, right.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Bimbo Ademoye’s post

While many gushed over the two and wished for a romantic union between them. Comments from Timini and actress Toyin Abraham gave fans a clue of what the post was all about.

See their reactions below:

toyin_abraham:

"Finally we can now let people knowyeee who hit me hammer on my head."

_timini:

"You and who? Na film we act o .. Alakoba."

thesavvygirll:

"Hafaaaaaa! This is cute."

kemzyfab:

"What is the title of the movie iya barakat??? Ehn??"

kah.yin_:

"I was talking about this ship with my friend @iam.buusola just yesterday. I don’t believe this sha."

_ajamajoy:

"9 days till “Unexpected places “ We can’t wait my love."

slay_with_beecee:

"Facebook people: Nollywood actors Timini and Bimbo Ademoye finally express that they found love in each other after several years of acting love movies together."

idris_jemeelah:

"Mohammed and Shalewa will forever be my favorite screen couple. Seeing Timinini with another person makes me feel like what is this."

Timini gifts X crush flower bouquet

Meanwhile, the talented Nigerian actor recently made one of his online fans extremely happy during the Valentine's season.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user identified as Moyo or Soft Mo made advances at the Nollywood lover boy. The lady contemplated how to spend Valentine's Day and tagged the actor, letting him know she would like to have him. In response, Timini stated that she couldn't have him but promised to get her gifts to make her day memorable.

Videos made the rounds online showing when the actor and his fan at a movie premiere as he presented a colourful bouquet of flowers to the young woman.

Source: Legit.ng