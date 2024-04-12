Yoruba actress Omowunmi Ajiboye has made public some messy allegations about her ex and actor Segun Ogungbe

In a viral video, the actress claimed Segun Ogungbe is a serial cheater despite living under her roof

Omowunmi Ajiboye, who debunked the affair with MC Oluomo, also pleaded with netizens to stop bullying over their failed relationship

Popular Yoruba actress Omowunmi Ajiboye has lashed out at people bullying her over her failed relationship with her ex and actor Segun Ogungbe.

Ajiboye, in a trending video, denied being involved in an extramarital affair with MC Oluomo, adding that the former NURTW chairman is a supporter.

Wunmi Ajiboye denies affair with MC Oluomo. Credit: @omowunmiajiboye @segunogungbe

Source: Instagram

She revealed people have been bullying her since MC Oluomo attended her mum's burial.

The actress, who pleaded with netizens to let her be, also placed heavy curses on trolls dragging over her what she didn't do.

Omowunmi Ajiboye speaks about Segun Ogungbe

The mother of two revealed she and Segun Ogungbe were never married and only had children together.

She accused Segun of being a cheater who does ‘dirty things’ in her house and does not show regard for her.

Wunmi, who advised the actor to respect his wife and stop his “dirty behaviour," also made bold allegations of how he molested some of her workers and made them abort pregnancies while living under her roof.

Watch video as Wunmi Ajiboye beg people to stop bullying her:

Watch video as actress spills messy secrets about Segun Ogungbe

Netizens react to Wunmi Ajiboye's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some many repeatedly dragged the actress.

temi.taylor:

"Madam what are you saying,you were also a student and got there the same way,you refused to abort the pregnancy,now you are complaining about the same thing you did to someone,you cant handle your own karma…Karma is real!!!deal with it o madam…shedding crocodile tears."

folashadefirstlady:

"It is well you can't take what you did to someone. Wetin I know."

mary_ozioma_ozzy:

"April never go half my mental health don Dey so messed up be like I go go off line."

everythingoxp:

"All is well honestly to marry com dey fear person."

___xtabelshai___:

"This one go snatc nonsense."

Source: Legit.ng