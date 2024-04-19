Rave-of-the-moment Anyim Veronica Nnenna is in the news again after a new video of her addressing internet users emerged online

The NOUN law graduate looked dapper in a nice dress as she invited friends to join her in Port Harcourt for a celebration

Internet users celebrate with the woman on her wins, while others picked holes in how she spoke

Anyim Veronica Nnenna has called on social media users and friends to join her for her weekend vacation at Portland Resorts Hotel.

This was disclosed in a new video shared on Facebook by the chairman of the Port Harcourt-based resort, Azubuike Ihemeje.

Anyim Veronica invited friends to celebrate with her in Port Harcourt. Photo Credit: Anyim Vera, Azubuike Ihemeje

Source: Facebook

Anyim Veronica speaks gracefully

In the clip, she identified herself by the controversial incident that shot her into the limelight and informed netizens she would be in Port Harcourt during the weekend.

The policewoman looked lovely in a nice dress. Azubuike had earlier offered Veronica an all-expenses-paid vacation at his resort.

Veronica's new video, however, sparked mixed reactions on social media.

On why he picked interest in Veronica, Azubuike told Legit.ng:

"I stumbled across her story online and felt deeply sympathetic about what she’s been through in life and decided to make that offer.

"I’m not against the pastor per se but I’m just sympathetic to the woman’s circumstances in life."

Reactions to Anyim Veronica's new video

Josey Ogechi Martin said:

"Somebody shout Grace! Grace!! Grace!!!all I see is grace!

"May God who started a work in your life perfect it....

"What people don't know is that Noun students/graduates may not speak big grammar but we are smart and bookworm too.

"Congratulation to my fellow Alumni ‍ madam Vera God is involved❤️."

Vincent Ihesinulo said:

"With due respect, is it not safer for this new celebrity "lawyer" made in Dunamis to advocate for us henceforth in pidgin English? Because I'm very sure that pidgin is immune to "stage fright"."

Obirinuchim Ihunwo Owunda said:

"EL-ROI! works in mysterious ways. Grace at work. I am sure you will not forget your experience at my Golden Portland in a hurry. God bless you richly sir Azubuike Ihemeje as you lift others, may God continue to make you and your family great."

Chris Ikebuluwa Goody said:

"Pls someone should come and embarrass me.

"I won't forget the person when I start getting healings from Sir Azubuike Ihemeje."

Ogbu Noni Emmanuel said:

"Las Las she's now a celebrity as she has sent her confirmation video!

"Oluwa noni."

Chinonso Nnorom said:

"Stage fright again?

"Omo, to blow for naija no hard. Abeg na who go insult me abeg, let me know if my destiny helper will pity me and locate me ."

Company offers Anyim Veronica plot of land

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a real estate company had offered Anyim Veronica a plot of land in Port Harcourt.

Veronica shot into the limelight following a Sunday incident at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, where the senior pastor, Paul Enenche, accused her of giving a fake testimony.

When contacted to ascertain why the company offered Veronica a plot of land, Chifour Properties representative told Legit.ng exclusively that they stand for authenticity and were inspired by the law graduate's resilience and determination.

Source: Legit.ng