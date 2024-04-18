Portable Zazu's recent exchange with his 'lover' Queen Dami, the estranged wife of late Alaafin of Oyo, has gone viral

In the viral chat, the Zeh Nation label owner queried Queen Dami over her refusal to have a child with him

The controversial singer also claimed Queen Dami lives in his house but still have eyes wants more from outsiders

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Portable Zazu has called out the wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Dami, who is also his mistress, over her refusal to have a child with him.

Portable, who has numerous baby mamas in reaction to Queen Dami's comment section, voiced his frustration as he revealed how he cared for her when everyone turned against her.

Portable Zazu queries his 'lover' Queen Dami. Credit: @portablebaeby @officialqueen_dami

Source: Instagram

The Tony Montana of London said he showed her love by making her live in his house, yet she seemed to be dissatisfied by his good deeds.

Portable, who claims he impregnates women every year, wondered why she has refused to have a child with him

Voicing his disappointment, he wrote,

” I took good care of you when nobody was there for you. You are in my house but your eyes are still outside. You really disappointed me. You said I have children every year, why did you refuse to have kids for me."

Slide the post below to see a screenshot of their exchange below:

Recall that the singer confirmed his affair with Queen Dami last year.

Netizens react as Portable calls out Queen Dami

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

ble_ssing_sunday:

"Sisterhood is proud of her…Na only she get $ense among your wives."

inumidun_:

"The most chaotic human being ever."

thephenomenal_girl:

"The sisterhood is proud of you Dami. No comot that IUD oo. Leave am there."

_rashydah:

"Nobody wey portable no fit drag, brotherhood, sisterhood, wife, ara ile and ara adugbo, anybody and everybody."

officialnobleemmanuel:

"Portable needs to be in the National Assembly, secrets go Dey exposed!! We go know Wetin Dey happen for this country."

onyin_gifted:

"Brotherhood…0 Sisterhood 1."

Portable spends quality time with Queen Dami

In another entertainment news via Legit.ng, Portable pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

Source: Legit.ng