Segun Ogungbe is excited that his first wife, Atinuke Ogungbe, is marking her birthday and he has joined other celebrities in wishing her well

The actor shared a video of the beautiful woman as she was dancing on her birthday to one of Asake's hit songs

In the caption of the post, he hailed her by calling her sweet names as he wished her a happy birthday

Nollywood actor in the Yoruba movie genre, Segun Ogungbe, has specially celebrated his first wife as she marks her birthday.

The actor, who has proven to be a doting father posted a lovely clip of his wife while she was exhibiting her birthday behavior.

In the viral video, the beautiful woman was seen adorably dancing to Asake's music.

Segun Ogungbe marks wife's birthday. Photo credit @segunogungbe

Segun Ogubgbe writes sweet words for wife

In the caption of his post, the polygamist called his wife's sweet names including, iyawo Akani, Atinuke Love.

The actor also wished her a happy birthday and he ended his short note with love emojis.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Ogungbe about his wife's birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@bimmyosho:

"Now she's iyawo akanni, she's no longer 'Iya wa'. You men will learn by force. See how pretty, enduring and calm this woman is."

@harbeysalam:

"So your wife fine like this? Ogao. Happy Birthday."

@harjok2024:

"Eyin oni suru ni olorun waaa sahhh Ajike love, opor oo, anyways God will continue to bless your home, and bless your hand working."

@wolilah:

"This is the woman I have known all my life as your wife, I love you both together sir, pls hold on to her till eternity no more 2nd wife and side chick, ur glory will never stop in Jesus mighty name...Happy birthday already my queen u shall celebrate many more to come."

@olayiwolaa216:

"Beautiful wife material ojina si Baddie."

@iameyinjueledumare_:

"Woman like her is rare haaa you’re lucky."

@lily_touch1:

"Your wife is so pretty Mr. Ogungbe."

@pholarchade:

"She and @midebams are copy and paste. I paused and thought it was her at first."

@ty_sexybabe:

"In addy our real wife."

@oluwatee33:

"Wow, she's so lovely and looking good in addy to a beautiful soul."

Segun Ogungbe give daughter cake on birthday

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ogungbe had given his beautiful daughter a cake on her birthday.

He posted the video of the surprise that was done for her at her school. In the clip, the girl, who is known as Fisayo was given a box containing money.

Her father also wrote a sweet note for her on her special day.

