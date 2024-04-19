The drama between Portable Zazu and his wife, Bewaji Ewatomi, has taken another turn as the singer issued a warning

In a trending video, the Zeh Nation label boss told his wife to be ready to pack out of his house if she doesn't grant his desire

Portable's recent outburst in the viral video has stirred reactions as netizens found it hilarious

There is a new twist to street-Pop singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, and his wife Bewaji Ewatomi's ongoing drama on social media.

Recall that Portable had voiced his displeasure at his wife's birthday caption where she described herself as the 'queen of herself."

Portable vows to take action against his wife. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The singer, in a live video on Instagram, has vowed to chase his wife out of their matrimonial home if she refused to change the caption on her birthday.

An angry Portable, who spoke in Yoruba, suggested his wife's friends were behind her recent actions as he claimed they were trying to pitch her against him.

The Zazu crooner, in a clip, revealed he was happy because he treated his other baby mamas fairly.

“It’s either you change your caption or pack out of my house," Portable said.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Portable goes live over wife's birthday post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

shes__precious__:

"Of all days to constitute nuisance online, he chose today his wife’s birthday‍♀️. Only God knows what this lady endures behind close doors."

mumboiz1:

"Portable is the weapon fashioned against his wives."

gloreeeyy:

"Anybody way marry portable Dey try oh Abeg 1 fearless each."

_heisvictor:

"The wife go say, who send me marry this one?"

realebubemiracle82:

"There's much sense in what he's saying, I know many of us will not understand it."

sexybaby8264:

"Illiteracy kills faster than aids."

queenskincareproducts:

"Our husband has gone mad again."

Portable begged EFCC

In another entertainment news, Portable made a video to beg EFCC after Bobrisky was convicted of abusing the Naira.

He promised never to spray money again publicly.

The singer also urged his fans and followers to open bank accounts so that he would only be able to give money with transfers henceforth.

