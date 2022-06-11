Popular Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Ajiboye shared a lovely video on her Instagram page and fans loved to see the beautiful moment

The actress shared a video of her actor husband, Segun Ogungbe carrying their baby boy on his back in what looked like a movie set while she was busy with work

She referred to her man as the daddy of the year and Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

Ace Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Ajoboye recognised the importance of her actor husband, Segun Ogungbe after she shared a lovely moment of him on social media.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of the actor backing their baby boy, Oba on his back while she was busy in what looked like a movie set.

Segun Ogungbe backs his baby. Credit: @segunogungbe_ @omowunmiajiboye

Source: Instagram

She referred to her husband as the father of the year who deserved an award for it as she thanked him for loving his family.

She captioned the video as:

"And The Daddy Of The Year Award Goes To Daddy OBA @segunogungbe_ Thank You Daddy For Loving Us."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of actor Segun Ogungbe carrying his baby on his back.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Niffyqwin:

"Awwnnn kept watching it over n over."

Sweet.wealth:

"And he backed the baby really well, even the wrapper was very firm."

Gabbriella09:

"God bless him more and more ijmn."

Realtreaxure:

"But na him pikin na. What a mother can do, a father should also do if he has d power 2do so."

Bluebell_skincare:

"Most men can even kneel down for deir kids esp female kids.. is wife dey use to tear eye for."

