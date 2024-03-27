Bobrisky's best-dressed award has caused commotion in the Yoruba movie industry, pitching some movie stars against each other

After Dayo Amusa's viral exchange with Femi Adebayo's wife, another round of online fights between the actress and another colleague, Jigan Baba Oja, is trending

Dayo Amusa hurled abusive words, including curses, at Jigan Baba Oja, who joined her Instagram Live to drum support for Femi Adebayo

Popular Yoruba movie stars Abiola Kazeem, aka Jigan Baba Oja, and Dayo Amusa are trending online as the two tear each other apart with abusive and unprintable words over Femi Adebayo.

Recall that Dayo was involved in an exchange with Femi's wife after the actor came under fire for presenting a best-dressed award to crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky.

Jigan Baba Oja joins Dayo Amusa's Instagram Live. Credit: @dayoamusa @jiganbabaoja @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Like some other critics, Dayo voiced her displeasure at Bobrisky winning an award meant for women.

Dayo Amusa and Jigan Baba Oja exchange words

Amid the trade of words between Dayo and Femi's wife, Jigan joined the conversation as he declared his support for the Jagun Jagun movie maker.

Jigan claimed Dayo jumped on the conversation because she wanted to trend online. Dragging the actress during her Instagram Live, the actor reminded her that she was getting old and should focus on building her career.

In another video, Jigan claimed he would 'kick' the actress if she didn't maintain her lane.

Below is a video of Jigan dragging Dayo Amusa

In response, Dayo fired back at Jigan, hurling curses and abusive words at him.

Below is a voice note of Dayo Amusa cursing Jigan, including screenshots of the actor's comments on her Instagram live

What to know about Bobrisky's best-dressed award:

Bobrisky's award: Elderly woman slams Femi Adebayo, orders him to apologise, people support her

Portable Uses Voicenote Fight With Bobrisky to Compose Diss Track: “U Go Chop Firewood for My Hood”

Bobrisky vs Portable: “Nothing Must Happen to My Son,” Singer’s Baby Mama Cries Out in Video

Netizens react to Jigan and Dayo Amusa's exchange

See some of the reactions below:

kenedith90:

"Bobrisky don scatter industry."

parabolic_kng:

"Na this week Judas betray Jesus."

lennon_collection01:

"Jigan deserve dat curse."

obafemigrant:

"He’s sick upstairs and you’re sick downstairs and person wey post ham sick middlestairs."

hay_jay_plus_:

"Make Mr latin come pack all is student abeg."

fembe_rry20:

"But Jigan go far pass you for industry nah you wey relocate to music

niiizzy:

"Yoruba and curse sha… them go leave you weh them get issue with go Dey swear for your mama and papa for house weh no do them nada."

Kemity slams actress against Bobrisky's award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kemity waded into the viral topic of Bobrisky winning the best-dressed female celebrity award.

The movie star accused her colleagues of enabling Bobrisky and complaining about him winning in a category meant for them.

According to Kemity, the crossdresser has always attended their parties dressed up like a woman, and they never complained until now.

Source: Legit.ng