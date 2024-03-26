The ongoing drama between Portable Zazu and Bobrisky has extended to the singer's family members

Portable and Bobrisky have repeatedly taken to social media to drag each other, with the latter hurling curses at the singer's children

One of the Zazu crooner's baby mamas, Honey Berry, fired back at the crossdresser for involving the singer's children in their fight

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikola, aka Portable Zazu's baby mama, Honey Berry, has reacted to his viral exchange with crossdresser Idris Okunenye aka Bobrisky.

Recall that Bobrisky and Portable have been involved in an online fight after the crossdresser bagged the best-dressed female celebrity award at a movie premiere, which saw the singer voice out his displeasure.

Portable's baby mama warns Bobrisky

Honey Berry, who was worried over Bobrisky's comment, issued warnings to the crossdresser while urging him to leave Portable's children out of their ongoing drama.

Speaking in Yoruba, Honey Berry stated she was more concerned about her son, warning Bobrisky that no harm must come his way or she would ensure he lands in jail.

"Abeg abeg…if you had an issue with him doesn’t give you the audacity to be laying curses on his children..If anything should happen to my son…Mr &Mrs Bobrisky let this sink in your brain if anything should happen to my son cus you don’t know the angel wey Dey pass..I swear on my life you will rot in jail…I go escort you reach there nih ooo," she wrote in a caption of the video.

Watch video of Honey Berry calling out Bobrisky below:

Reactions as Portable's baby mama cries out

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many took sides with Ashabi Simple. Read the comments below:

shawty_empire_here:

"Una no get sense ooo."

drprenure:

"You are a good mother God will protect the kids."

tadetunji660:

"Yes he don't have right to be cursing someone child na back to sender to him."

olumuyilawal:

"The act of good and caring mother, I love that act."

tadetunji660:

"Which one is uncle bobrisky."

