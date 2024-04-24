More controversies emerge about the unfortunate death of young sound engineer Precious Ofurum, who was onboard the boat accident that killed Junior Pope

Days after Pastor Jeremiah Fufeyin gifted the family of Precious N10m to exhume his body from the river bank in Warri, an audio of leaks online

In the viral audio, Precious' sister noted to Stanley Ontop that the family of the deceased crew member have refused to exhume his body and take it back to River State, tagging it a taboo

The case of the unfortunate five people who passed away weeks ago onboard a boat in Warri while heading to a movie location continues to hang.

Of all the bodies buried riverside after the unfortunate accident, only that of the late sound engineer, Precious Ofurum, remains unexhumed and taken back to his parents.

After collecting over N11m the family of late Precious Ofurum have refused to exhume his body noting it is against their family traditions. Photo credit: @stanley_ontop

Days ago, Precious' mum came out to cry for help, asking Nigerians to help her family bring the body of her son back home.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Jeremiah Fufeyin gave the family a check of N10m and other gifts.

However, after the donations were given to Precious' family, they changed their tune.

Why Precious' body can't be exhumed

In a leaked WhatsApp voice note posted online by movie producer Stanley Ontop, Precious' sister was heard noting that they can not exhume her brother's body and bring it back to their hometown.

According to Precious' sister, doing such a thing in their community is taboo. The lady also slammed Stanley Ontop for using social media to accuse them of collecting and refusing to do what they said they would use it for.

Listen to the leaked VN below:

Reactions trail leaked voice note

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@omegachris_90:

"She's capping rubbish , when dey don raise money for una ???? Why didn't u guys say it B4 now???"

@26ellagold:

"Hummm please what he she say because I don't understand her English."

@merita_baby:

"The mother never said anything to about exhuming his body and bringing it back home, she only asked that they needed help to give him a befitting burial. I understand the girl, but her delivery was kinda rude."

@dorasunday2000:

"It’s how I’m zooming so hard to see the wallpaper!! My eye fit pull out."

@ihunaya_chi:

"She sounds so ungrateful!"

@deb_jim3:

"Pastor need to collect the 10m, this is daylight robbery."

@nyakno_adegun:

"God may we never be born into a wrong family."

@ceejays__hair:

"Thought the mother said the boys spirit was disturbing his landlady. Like she was pleading to their governor to help take the boys corpse back home. Now money has entered,,,tradition no longer accept someone that drowned. WOW."

