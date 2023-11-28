Iyabo Ojo's lawyers have written to Lizzy Anjorin over some allegations she made against the former

Content from the letter showed Iyabo Ojo was demanding N500 Million in damages

The latest update shared by Iyabo has stirred different reactions from many of her fans and followers

The ongoing drama between Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin has taken another twist.

In a recent update via her social media timeline, Iyabo shared a letter from her lawyers making demands over libellous publications Lizzy shared on social media.

Iyabo Ojo's lawyers write to Lizzy Anjorin. Credit: @iyaboojofespris @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Lizzy had indirectly taken a swipe at Iyabo over Mohbad's death.

Other allegations Lizzy Anjorin made against Iyabo Ojo

Lizzy, who claimed the mother of two was dating singer Naira Marley, made different allegations about the actress's daughter and lover, Paulo.

The actress also accused Iyabo of being the brain behind faceless Instagram blog, Gistlover.

In the letter Iyabo's legal team issued, Lizzy was told to issue an apology and payment of damages in the sum of N500 million for her libellous publication against the actress online.

Lizzy was also given 14 days to respond to the lawsuit.

Sharing screenshots of the lawsuit on her page, Iyabo wrote:

"14 days is round the corner.. Saga activated."

See Iyabo Ojo's post below:

Netizens react as Iyabo Ojo sues Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Iyabo Ojo's post, see them below:

celestina_kings:

"Una go Dey call amount wey person no fit pay."

empressmankind:

"Well deserved… she went overboard."

stella_acs__:

"Why wasn't very dark man sued tho... His own defamatory statements were worse."

mabel.jayden

"Eyaa,with this,all these online draggers will rest small."

iam_kashken:

"He remain VDM Abi you dey fear am nii? He mentioned your name million times he be like him own pass you."

bibiroyals_events_andmore:

"Good... Have been expecting this. This is the right way to go."

thedeltabeauty:

"This is how to shvt people up when they keep saying l!€s about you."

adebukolakolapo1:

"Wahala wahala wahala make she start GOFUND me remain laidis which kind end of the year Vawulence be this."

Iyabo Ojo explains why she is yet to marry Paulo

In another report, Iyabo Ojo sparked massive reactions online over her comments about marriage went viral.

During an interview with Charly Boy, the actress spoke about her new partner, Paulo Okoye.

She revealed that she and her partner both think marriage is overrated.

Source: Legit.ng