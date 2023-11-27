Ace Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has stirred reactions online with her recent comments about marriage

The actress, during an interview with veteran entertainer Charly Boy, revealed why she and her partner Paulo Okoye are yet to tie the knot

Iyabo Ojo's comments are coming days after her colleague, Liz Anjorin had accused her of dating and sleeping with singer Naira Marley

Social media sensation and Nollywood practitioner Iyabo Ojo has sparked massive reactions online after some comments she made on her YouTube show about marriage went viral.

During an interview with veteran Nigerian entertainer Charly Boy, the actress spoke about marriage and her new partner, Paulo Okoye.

Iyabo Ojo shares why she's not yet married to Paulo Okoye. Photo credit: @pauloo2104/@iyaboojofespris

She revealed during her conversation with Charly Boy that she and her partner both think marriage is overrated.

The actress shared that this was why she and Paulo had yet to tie the knot.

Iyabo Ojo shares how she feels about her relationship with Paulo

The mother of two noted during the chat with Charly Boy that she was very much enjoying her relationship with Paulo, but tying the knot isn't on the menu for them at the moment.

During the discussions, Iyabo Ojo said:

"I am enjoying my relationship. I am enjoying it. Luckily for me, Paulo also doesn’t believe in marriage. We feel like it is overrated."

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's comments

Here are some of the comments that trailed Iyabo Ojo's comments:

@joy_mhzpower:

"Our own queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️always looking take away."

@official_soicm:

"Berlin from Money Heist said „I had 3 divorces, prior those three times, I thought I was in love... Marriage is indeed an entire institution."

@tobithestarrr:

"Queen Mother said what she said with her full chest."

@oyindamola_0202:

"Very true Marriage is overated abeg."

@superstarwimbss:

"Always learning from Queen mother's oasis of knowledge."

@luxebyglamoholic:

"Naso, see them they don start. After their terrible experience they start advising young people wrongly."

@aramideolayemiolaleye:

"Queen mother, always guiding Ija wa Ija osi."

@hashiyaaa.co:

"Abeg talk true abi Paulo they fear to carry second hand embarrassment put for house."

@kanebulb:

"Shepeteri olobo sulele."

Iyabo Ojo threatens Paulo if he dares divorce her

Legit.ng recalls reporting the moment Iyabo Ojo threatened her lover Paulo Okoye on stage during the Headies award.

The actress and Paulo were among the guests called on stage to give out one of the Headies' gongs to winners at the ceremony.

However, the pair put on a show while on stage, which stirred many reactions from netizens as Iyabo revealed Paulo's plans to divorce her.

