Nigerian singer Davido has sparked reactions with his recent post concerning his loyal aide, Isreal DMW.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel with a photo of him and Isreal having a conversation

In the caption for the post, Davido called out Isreal and used Burna Boy's 'you go explain tire' slang

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his logistics manager Isreal Afaere, aka Isreal DMW, share an amazing bond.

The singer sparked reactions online with a post calling out Isreal, who recently showed off Davido's expensive Diamond chain.

Source: Instagram

The Unavailable crooner shared a photo of him and Isreal having a conversation, which looked like the logistics manager was explaining himself.

He captioned the post with one of Burna Boy's popular slangs about someone explaining themselves till they are exhausted.

An armed soldier with a mask over his face stood behind Davido as he spoke with Isreal.

Recall that the singer was captured in a club with bundles of money in a box.

See the post below:

Reactions to Davido's post

girlie__vi:

"Waw davido using burnas slangs, i see love here."

icewaterofficial:

"Omo see friendship wey woman been won scatter."

obatunde__:

"Davido owns this music industry.. some people Dey do giveaway to stay relevant. If d didn’t dey, e didn’t dey."

le_ga_cy_10:

"Davido sent him go makoko to pick money Wizkid sprayed but Israel came with no shishi"

labsshow_lnv_cc_ivdu:

"His ex wife punching in the air right now. She will be like. So I didn’t succeed in separating him from where he eats. I’ll try with another man. My prayers are with the next man."

_lorduzi:

"Baba don go report to him lord and Saviour, OBO."

victhor__17:

"U go explain tire na world sound track."

