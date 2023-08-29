Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is proud of the family she has built with her entertainment guru lover Paul Okoye, aka Paulo

The mum of two took to her Instagram page with a video collage of her kids with her lover and his two children

As netizens gushed over the beautiful video, Paulo took to her comment section and lovingly hailed his woman

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo got her lover Paul Okoye, aka Paulo, hailing her for being a hard woman on social media.

The movie star shared a video collage of her family comprising of Paulo, his two kids and her two children, Priscy and Festus.

Iyabo Ojo gushes over her lover Paulo and their four kids Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@pauloo2104

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Iyabo, who recently received N774k for tea from her goddaughter, tagged all of them as her jewels of inestimable value.

Iyabo wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"My jewel of inestimable value.........@pauloo2104 @vanzyvanz @festo_baba @pabbzinoo @its.priscy It's all peace & love ........... #summerblessings to you all "

Her entertainment guru lover, Paulo, was in the comment section and hailed her by calling her double trouble.

He wrote:

"MamaIYABO!!!! Wahala + Trouble."

Watch Iyabo's video below:

Netizens gush over Iyabo' video

The actress' video got people talking about how blessed and content she is with the love she shares with her family.

Read some comments sighted below:

she_mi_lo_re:

"The word Fulfilled, can somebody break it down for us?Aunty iyabo is a fulfilled woman."

officialdalizceo:

"Someone can not post her own step Sons and daughters nah DNA she dey ask and rain cursesssssss on innocent children."

nvoguehair:

"I love love lovee. This flame of love in this relationship will never go down."

bewajibeauty:

"When you want peace for others, you will surely have peace. Love you."

harnytar___11:

"Our mothers go just sit down dey find our pictures to picmix post mothers❤️❤️❤️"

ay_yetty_ventures:

"This shall be everlasting Joy Inn Shaa Allah ❤️"

olori.productions:

"I love this... family is everything ❤️"

derrickmomma:

"See me blushing ❤️love is indeed a beautiful thing."

Why did Iyabo Ojo increase Priscy's bride price

Iyabo Ojo's prospective son-in-law will have difficulty keeping up with how much he is expected to pay for her daughter Priscy's bride price.

The actress' daughter attended a Netflix event and looked stunning in a red and white ensemble.

Iyabo proudly praised Priscy for being a fashionista and bragged about birthing such a stunning young lady.

Source: Legit.ng