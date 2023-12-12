Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has sparked reactions online with a video showing off her sweet relationship with her lover, Paulo

The lovers went for a beach getaway, and their romantic and cute moments were captured

Iyabo and Paulo pulled up to the beach in a Rolls Royce, and they struck different loved-up poses

Iyabo Ojo and her music executive lover, Paul Okoye, aka Paulo, keep tensioning social media with their romance.

In a new video shared online, the mum of two and her man pulled up in one of his luxury cars, a Rolls Royce.

Iyabo donned a two-piece beachwear, and Paulo wore blue shorts and a shirt as they alighted and walked into the beach arena.

Like teenagers in love, the actress and her man held hands, shared kisses and hugs and posed for photos at different times in the video.

Iyabo laughed, blushed and smiled as Paulo teased her at different points. In her caption, she expressed what her man meant to her and made a promise to him.

Recall that the actress recently gave her stepdaughter the tea of how she and Paulo fell in love.

She wrote:

"My backbone ..... forever is the deal @pauloo2104 Obimbimbim"

See the post below:

Netizens gush over Iyabo Ojo and her man

Read some of the comments on the actress' post below:

og.tega:

"We need wedding date oo!"

kinghashthattag:

"Yip! This my 2023 version of Bonnie and Clyde."

swag_omoluabi:

"Well I just wan remind you way they read this, say “Love can find you anytime “ No give up."

defunkeh:

"Shey it's this man someone is calling baba jegejege, jealousy no go kill people. pls give me this kind baba jegejege.... love you mama. God bless your friendship."

moyinoluwaolutayo:

"My darling Iyabo, this is plenty & that is how it should be jare."

kemi_abibat:

"Yes ooo our daddy forever is the deal in happiness, joy, peace of mind, more blessings. Thank you for loving our momma sir."

isioma_yocambel:

"Ah they can never destroy it. Sweet people. God keep blessing you both. I love you my queen."

Iyabo Ojo's ex-bestie allegedly sues her

Legit.ng earlier reported that UK-based movie producer Tosin Abiola, also known as Omo Brish, a former bestie of Iyabo Ojo, allegedly sued her for claiming sole ownership of the movie Under the Carpet.

Omo Brish allegedly went to court to stop her former bestie from streaming her movie on Ibaka TV app after she claimed full ownership of the film.

The UK producer had reportedly conceptualised the film and footed the bill for its production.

