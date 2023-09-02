Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has managed to remain relevant within and beyond the entertainment industry

Regina, who started out as a child star at the age of 7, has grown to become the most popular among her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko's wives

Thanks to her mother Rita Daniels' support, Regina seems to have excelled career-wise, maritally, financially and politically

Ned Nwoko's participation in the 2023 general election saw Nollywood star Regina Daniels emerge as one of the popular actresses who played a vital role in the country's political affairs.

Thanks to her early presence in Nollywood, Regina's rise to fame has been a gradual process, seeing her move from child actress to a force to reckon with in and outside the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng in this article, takes a look at Regina Daniels' stunning growth from a child star to a senator's wife.

1. Regina Daniels, the 7-year-old child star

Thanks to her mum, Rita Daniels' active involvement in Nollywood, Regina was opened to opportunities in the movie industry.

The mother of two started her career when she was only seven years old, and today, she has acted in more than 30 movies. Popular among them are Miracle Child and Marriage of Sorrow.

She was so popular that after she became a teenager, many Nigerians couldn't help but talk about her age; they still do to date.

2. Regina Daniels' shocking marriage to businessman Ned Nwoko

In 2019, Regina made headlines over her secret wedding with Ned Nwoko, who was 59 years old then.

The reports revealed their introduction ceremony took place in Regina's family home in Asaba, Delta state, but attendees were allegedly instructed not to take photographs.

Amid the massive criticisms that trailed the marriage, Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko remained a strong force.

3. Regina Daniels, the mother of two

Aside from being a young Nollywood star, Regina has a deep bond with her boys, Munir and Khalifa Nwoko.

The actress has also been able to stay relevant with the special moments she spends with them. She is famous for going all out to celebrate them on their birthdays.

4. Regina Daniels leads Ned Nwoko's political campaign

In 2023, Nigerians saw an active Regina playing a key role in her husband's political campaign in Delta state.

She was spotted at different rallies with him and gave him all the support he needed.

Her presence gave Ned some edge, and one was witnessed during their visit to Delta State University (DELSU) as the businessman received a huge welcoming reception from the students because of Regina.

The students were bold enough to tell Ned they gave him a warm reception because of his wife.

5. Regina Daniels as a senator's wife

Following Ned Nwoko's emergence as a senator, the Nollywood actress has been reaping the rewards of her efforts at the 2023 poll.

Regina was named the social secretary of the 10th Assembly Senators' Wives, making her one of the most influential moviemakers in the country.

The mother of two has also been spotted at weddings with the political class in the country.

Recently, she shared pictures of her and Ned at Senator Sanni's daughter's wedding party.

The actress was also one of the popular faces who graced billionaire businessman Alhaji Muhammed Indimi's daughter Meram's wedding.

Regina Daniels' stepson buys her wrapper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels, who has a good bond with her husband Ned Nwoko's kids from other wives, shared an adorable video of her hanging out with her stepson Amir Nwoko.

Regina Daniels and Amir were spotted at a fabric store where he bought her a wrapper worth N15k.

The mother of two was spotted rejoicing in a video over the gift.

