Famous Nollywood actress Regina Daniels stirs reactions online as a clip of her and billionaire husband Ned Nwoko attending a wedding party together trends

Fans have been on the actress' page hailing her for moving up from the regular Nigerian celebrity and taking up the mantle of being an A-class socialite

The wedding, which was in Abuja, was that of her hubby's colleague's daughter, Sen Sani; the couple stole the show at the event

A video clip of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels turning up the style as she stepped out with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, for the wedding party of Sen Sani's daughter.

In the viral video, Regina was effortlessly a beauty to behold, with skin popping and a smile stretching from one cheek to the other.

Clips of Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko at the wedding party of Sen Sani's daughter. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Fish in it's right habitat

The actress was seen relating with other older women at the event, and she looked every inch like fish in water.

Regina's outfit was hailed by many online. At the same time, some couldn't help but heap praises on the actress for gracefully transitioning from being a regular actress to the highest cadre of the society.

@zubbyprisca042:

"Na only Regina dey chop life for this Nigeria, the rest of us go explain tire no evidence."

@simeon.delight:

"Regina and Ned are both glowing, peace of mind and money is good."

@moonshine_skincareng:

"You really prepared and trained yourself well for this journey, the upgrade both in character, composures and the way you speak are all beautiful, Weldon Gina."

@corazon_berry:

"Suffer no good indeed. Nne, you made the right choice."

@only_one_milly:

"Did you guys see that?? SENATOR’s WIVES."

@flamzy395:

"Those people condemning her 3years ago where Ona dey o everybody don dey praise her now. In this life just do your mind , no listen to world people."

@__ajoke.ade:

"Love how Regina has grown- choice of outfit, poise, elegance and carriage."

@loveaca2018:

"Na only Regina make good decision for this country…..smh."

