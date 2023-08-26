Actress Regina Daniels couldn't help but appreciate her stepson Amir Nwoko after he bought a wrapper worth N15k for her

In the funny video, Regina Daniels could be seen rejoicing as she showed off the wrapper for all to see

The video stirred reactions from netizens as many applauded the actress for being a good stepmother

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels seems to have a bond with her husband and businessman Ned Nwoko's children from other wives.

This comes as Regina Daniels recently shared a fun video of her and her stepson Amir Nwoko at a fabric shop.

Regina Daniels' stepson gifts her a wrapper. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the video she shared via her Instastory, Regina was seen singing and celebrating while showing off a wrapper her stepson bought for her, which she revealed cost N15k.

Towards the end of the video, Regina was seen hugging Amir as she appreciated him for his nice gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Regina added a caption on the video that read:

"On our way from sports, we stopped at a fabric shop and Amir said he wants to buy one for me."

Watch the video below:

People react as Regina Daniels' stepson buys her a wrapper

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments, see them below:

nikkys_something:

"God abeg oo even if na sugar daddy of 70yrs wey get money I need ham oome Sha wan chop this money."

ivapaisly:

"What I love seeing..... I love Regina energy and how she cares about her step son etc. But I guess both of them maybe age mate ooh. Or Regina go take small thing senior him. Whatever be it, age is just a number. What matters is happy home."

orente_makanaki:

"I think Regina nah nice woman cause i notice there is love between her step child wise woman."

lightskindena:

"She’s sweet."

o_b_e_l_e_m:

"Small gurl with so much wisdom ."

monicvalue:

"She’s so motherly ."

engee.naturalhaircare:

"Me thinking the age difference between she bad her step son ."

Regina Daniel and hubby attends Sen Sani's daughter's wedding

Regina Daniels turned up in style as she stepped out with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, for the wedding party of Sen Sani's daughter.

In the viral video, Regina was effortlessly a beauty to behold, with skin popping and a smile stretching from one cheek to the other.

The actress was seen relating with other older women at the event, and she looked every inch like fish in water.

Source: Legit.ng