Actress Regina Daniels was one of the prominent figures who attended billionaire businessman, Alhaji Muhammed Indimi's daughter Meram's wedding over the weekend

The mother of two shared an adorable video from the ceremony as she gushed about the new wife

Regina Daniel's video and comment about Meram stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has left many talking over a video she shared as billionaire daughter Meram Indimi married for a second time to a Turkish Businessman, Yakup Gundogdu, over the weekend.

Regina, who attended the event alongside her husband Ned Nwoko, gushed about the bride describing her as gorgeously breathtaking, kind, compassionate, religious, generous, accommodating, and family oriented.

Regina Daniels & hubby present at billionaire Indimi’s daughter's wedding. Credit: @regina.daniels @samira_sheriff

Source: Instagram

Watch the video she shared below:

Meram Indimi is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Alhaji Muhammed Indimi.

See a picture of the bride and her husband shared by a family member of the bride, Samira Sheriff, below:

Fans react as Regina Daniel shares video from billionaire Indimi's daughter's wedding

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

simeon.delight:

"Regina you level of maturity dey amaze me your growth is so beautiful to watch ❤️."

rita.daniels06:

"My pride I love the woman you’ve become. Your background is speaking volumes. UGEGBE ANIOMA and Ambassador of THE DANIELS DYNASTY. keep keeping your head cool. God Bless you my dear Child. @regina.daniels."

beautyby_chica:

"Oh my gosh, your sense of dressing is everything ."

phunmeebee:

"Awwwnnn... this is so beautiful happy married life to them❤️."

alvin_official1:

"You look beautiful madam Regina please your sister from Cameroon"

blezgee:

"Congratulations to them. May God give we that are still single, True Love ."

blezgee:

elancyprain:

"I love oyibo wedding simple, classy and rich."

Regina Daniels attend Senator Sani Musa's daughter's wedding

Regina Daniels stepped up from being just a popular face in the movie industry to becoming a part of the political class in the country.

Since her husband and businessman Ned Nwoko became a senator, the mother of two has been moving out with women in the political class.

The talented actress left many fans and followers gushing after sharing a video from Senator Sani Musa's daughter's wedding.

Source: Legit.ng