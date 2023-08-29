Ned Nwoko, PDP senator has reacted to the alleged marriage issues between popular comedian Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie

The senator representing Delta North at the National Assembly described the allegations as untrue

The billionaire business mogul shared a photo of himself and his wife, Regina Daniels, posing alongside the Harveys to further dispel the rumour

Delta State, Asaba - The senator representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Senator Ned Nwoko, has weighed in on the allegations of conflict between popular comedian Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Harvey.

The billionaire business mogul in a post shared on his Instagram page, on Saturday, August 26, accompanied by pictures, dismissed the reports and noted they were false.

The senator shared a photo of himself and his wife, Regina Daniels, striking a pose alongside the Harveys.

Senator Nwoko wrote:

"Fake news has been taken to new heights all over the world and this is so unfortunate. We experience this practically everyday and so when we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact Him and He confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy together and we wish them all the best."

Meanwhile, recent reports have it that Marjorie Harvey engaged in extramarital relationships with their private chef and bodyguard, Leadership confirmed.

The reports also alleged that Marjorie had filed for divorce and demanded $200m.

