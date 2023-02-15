Nollywood actress Regina Daniels continues to throw her weight behind her husband Ned Nwoko’s political career

This comes as Regina shared a video showing the moment she stormed Delta State Polytechnic with Ned on Valentine’s day

The video showed students cheering in excitement as they rallied around Regina and her husband

February 14 Valentine’s Day was celebrated differently by celebrities in Nigeria; while some flooded their pages with cute pictures, actress Regina Daniels has shared a video showing how she and her husband, Ned Nwoko marked theirs.

The movie maker and her billionaire husband stormed Delta State Polytechnic on Tuesday, February 14, as part of the latter’s campaign ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko campaign at Delta State Polytechnic. Credit: @regina.daniels

A video shared by Regina on Instagram showed the moment she and Ned, who is running for a senatorial post under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were seen walking into the school hall amid cheers from students, who were excited to see them.

Another clip showed when Regina and Ned addressed the students as many took selfies with the couple.

In a caption of the video, Regina Daniels described the campaign in the polytechnic as a beautiful experience for her.

She wrote:

“Today we spent our Val in delta state polytechnic ogwashi-ukwu. It was a beautiful experience, we all had a really nice time. The reception and love was massive….. i wouldn’t have spent the day any better……. i love you all ❤️❤️ Happy Val .”

Watch the video below:

Fans react as Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels storm Delta State Polytechnic

See some of the reactions below:

juliusgraceofficial:

"Nice having you around in our school ❤️❤️."

isaacfred_a:

"Love u my beloved beautiful aunty ❤️."

mhizunigold:

"Nothing una wan tell me money is everything… much luv Gina ❤️❤️❤️."

restricted45y:

"May you always have many reasons to be happy ."

haileybae22_:

"Regina I too love you you’re just so real and free with people ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Somadina's comment on Regina Daniel's Valentine's post stirs reactions

Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of herself in a black outfit and added a caption that read:

“Valentine, “I’m yours."

Captivated by Regina's post, the Nollywood actor Somadina Adinma commented on Regina Daniels’ Valentine's, which didn't go down well with one of the actress' fans.

