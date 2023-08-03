Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is still heavy on her two sons, Munir and Khalifa's birthdays, that took place on June 29

The loving mum informed her family and friends on her social media of the arrival of gift packages that were meant to be distributed on children's birthdays

Explaining why the gift boxes didn't arrive on time as speculated, she promised to randomly give out 15 packages to some of her followers online

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is still in the mood of celebrating weeks after marking her two sons Munir and Khalifa's birthday.

The loving mum took to social media to inform family and friends of the arrival of her children's birthday souvenir that was to have been shared during their party.

Regina Daniels informs family and friends of the arrival of her son's birthday gifts Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina revealed that the packages arrived late but that the phone numbers of her guests were collected so that the gifts could be delivered to them.

Not stopping there, she said she would randomly select 15 for her social media fans who would benefit from the gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Today is post MOONLIFA 3:1 souvenir distribution @princekhalifanwoko @princemunirnwoko. The kids souvenir boxes arrived late, so we collected phone numbers of guests to send out their souvenirs. But I enjoyed every bit of this packaging session with the boys

"We will also be sending 15 boxes to 15 families here, selection will be done randomly in the comment. Although you must be following the boys @princekhalifanwoko @princemunirnwoko.Thank youuuu @dopeevents007 for all your efforts and I love you plenty plenty !!!!!"

See her post below

Regina Daniels' children's birthday package spark reactions

Legit.ng captured the way netizens reacted to the entire video showing several gift boxes. See their comments below:

simeon.delight:

"There is a difference between been wealth and been rich May i never be found in the Category of been poor."

__n.u.e.l.l.a__ :

"Everybody dey share party pack, e reach this babe turn, she share party boxI will never be broke in my life. "

prettychizzie:

"In Pastor Chris's voice i will never be poor in my life."

selflove_organicss:

"Can we attend online and send dispatch to get the gets ."

Elderly people stand to greet Regina Daniels as she visits Senate to see husband's office

Regina Daniels has continued to earn the admiration of many on social media with her growth and change in lifestyle owing to her marriage to billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko.

Just recently, the movie star posted a video online showing the moment she visited the National Assembly building after she was specially invited to see her husband’s working space.

A number of security personnel and other elderly staff were seen standing up to greet Regina as she walked around the Senate building.

Source: Legit.ng