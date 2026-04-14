Regina Daniels has shared a lovely video in which she introduced a book she has been reading that has impacted her life

She also shared some of the challenges women face while living quietly and not speaking up about them

Many read meaning into her look and shared their observations while wishing her well, as they remembered her marriage crisisDaniel

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared a video that captured the attention of her fans on social media a few days ago.

The mother of two, in the video, was seen trying to convince her fans to read a book titled Life of Eolles, which focuses on women and the challenges they face while some try to conceal them.

Reactions as Regina Daniels comes under intense scrutiny over new pictures. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, the book “hit a nerve” in her because many women have mastered the art of appearing calm while emotionally carrying heavy burdens.

She wore an off-shoulder red dress and sat elegantly on a chair. However, people read between the lines and shared their observations about her look and body language.

Observations from fans of Regina Daniels

A fan identified as Jane Enoch asked why Regina Daniels’s neck looked the way it did in the video.

Fans encourage and defend Regina Daniels over new video. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to her, she expected the actress to look better, given that she had previously described herself as a queen in her home.

Reacting, fans defended the actress, noting that she had been through a lot due to her marriage crisis.

They said she had been denied the opportunity to see her two children, which may be taking a toll on her.

Her supporters added that she might be overthinking and missing her kids, recalling all she went through when her marriage crashed last year.

However, a few others disagreed, stating that the actress did not plan her exit well and was not patient enough before leaving her marriage.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Fans pray for Regina Daniels over video

Fans of the movie star shared their concerns over the viral clip. They prayed for her and praised her for being strong. Here are comments below:

@ogoh2005 commented:

"She didn't use wisdom to plan her exit. She was deceived by her family and internet people. She could have had patience and plan well so that she could leave with her kids."

@vonny_0 shared:

"The girl has been through alot don't forget about it and she is fighting to get her kids back."

@hountondeborah stated:

"She looks gorgeous, there's was a time she became so skinny in his house even Skinner than this."

@fav101 wrote:

"For a woman that have been through alot lately? she haven't seen or been with her children for a while now you think she won't be thinking about them or all she have been through do the calms bro if you never walked in her shoe don't judge her please be nice with your comment."

@chizoba.ugwumba shared:

"That’s a woman who misses her babies but staying strong for the future."

Regina Daniels's husband showers her with praises

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Nwoko showered praises on Regina Daniels for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, and the actress shared a video from the event. While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife gave him the needed support to grace the event.

Source: Legit.ng