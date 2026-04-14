Iyabo Ojo has shared a video of the latest action she took against her arch-enemy, Lizzy Anjorin, on her Instagram page

In the clip, the mother of two was seen using some unusual objects while attempting to end her feud with the actress

Iyabo Ojo’s action towards Lizzy Anjorin left many in stitches as they shared their take on what she did to the actress

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken her feud with her arch-enemy, Lizzy Anjorin to another level as she shared a hilarious video on her Instagram page.

The two have been at loggerheads over the attempt to seek justice for the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad).

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo takes beef with Lizzy Anjorin to another level. Photo credit@iyaboojofesporis/@lizzyanjroin

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin has been making endless videos, heaping curses on Iyabo Ojo and her children over their ongoing feud.

In the new video shared by the actress, Lizzy Anjorin’s clip was seen playing while Iyabo Ojo appeared to have just woken up. She peeped, saw Anjorin still speaking about her and her movie, and went back inside to pick up some objects used against her.

Iyabo Ojo used objects on Lizzy Anjorin

In the video, she used a broom, stick, needle, and mop stick to “chase away” her enemy. Each time she used an object, Lizzy Anjorin’s video would pop up again, and the actress would laugh while shaking her head at the sight of her speaking about her.

Iyabo Ojo takes new action against Lizzy Anjorin. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Her final attempt to chase the video away appeared to work as she used a syringe to inject the recording, after which an image of a lizard crying popped up and she smiled in relief.

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo’s video

Reacting, fans of the superstar were in stitches after seeing the video. They shared laughing emojis and told Iyabo Ojo not to “break their teeth” over her video.

A few also added that she and Lizzy Anjorin must have been twins in their past life, given how the feud has continued online.

Fans of the actress also praised the editor who worked on the video, as they continued laughing and urged others to watch her film currently showing in cinemas.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Iyabo Ojo's video

Reactions have trailed what Iyabo Ojo did in her video. Here are some of the comments below:

@"thowbie_makeovers shared:

" I love this a little too much please do it again.The editor deserves 2 cold Zobo."

@ashybabe3 commented:

"mama nd u sure say u nd Lizzy no be twins for d first life wey una first come."

@chiomagoodhair wrote:

"I rolled on the ground at the sight of that needle."

@nkechiblessingsunday shared:

"This one enter."

@princessetus reacted:

"nice one, next time use hammer."

@alvinoflagos__official wrote:

"Mommy this your sister lack peace of mind o. Not the warapa at the end ooh my days! I've watched this way too many times than I shd. lol Iyabo and her Bestie for life."

Lizzy Anjorin Sprays Iyabo Ojo in Clip

Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud.

In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, expressing curiosity about what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng