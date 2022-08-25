Some students of Delta S tate University (DELSU) got in the news when popular billionaire, Ned Nwoko and his actress wife, Regina Daniels visited the school

The student gave the couple a beautiful reception on their arrival but the student later pointed out who they actually hailed

Ned Nwoko during the event asked the student about the reception and they echoed by responding that they did it for the actress

The hilarious video has sparked mixed reactions on social media as many acknowledged the actress' popularity

Ace actress Regina Daniels' popularity over her billionaire husband, New Nwoko, was again put to test recently, and as expected, she got the big nod.

The beautiful mother of two visited Delta State University (DELSU) with her Ned Nwoko and they received a huge welcoming reception from the students.

Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels visit DELSU. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

During the event, Ned teased the student about whether he got the reception because of his wife's presence and they echoed a big yes.

He went further to ask the cheering crowd whether they won't acknowledge him if his wife wasn't with him and they confirmed with another round of big yes.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the hilarious video

Social media users have reacted differently to the hilarious video of Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' visit to DELSU.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Best_dressed_nigerians:

"Regina Daniels really marry this man! No be joke o... anybody wey tell me say money isn’t everything again go get serious problem I swear."

Timblaze_:

"I like how he took it, billionaire no dey vex anyhow."

Veronicasdaughter:

"Na him do himself. Something wey dem whisper, Ancestor carry mic loud am."

Only1_ednariches:

"Omo the truth just get as e take dey oh. Sorry sir."

Eyinju_eledumare:

"Omo all these students nor get joy ooo. what an insult to a whole olori ebi dem even Dey talk am with joy."

Source: Legit.ng