Nollywood has been blessed with amazing Nigerian talents who kicked off their careers as young faces in the entertainment industry. Over the years, some people have rebranded while others are off the scene, but their works and, most importantly, the roles they played in most movies will never be forgotten.

Patience Ozokwo and Iya Gbonkan are some Nollywood faces that still scare fans. Photo credit: @patienceozokwo/@officialiyagbonkan/@kanayo.o.kanayo

Some Nollywood actors will live with the stereotype Nollywood painted for them for life because most fans grew up watching them wreak havoc in movies without remorse.

It is not surprising that some Nigerians look at some actors in fear of how wicked they can be even though it has been proven over and over that they are good people and were only playing a role.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nollywood stars who still scare fans based on the roles they played in movies.

1. Kanayo o. Kanayo as Nnanyi Sacrifice

If you see KOK in your dream, you have either been sacrificed or chosen as the meat for his cult members.

The veteran actor ruled the entertainment scene back in the days as a revered cult member knee-deep into cultism and rituals.

In 2023, KOK was rebranded into Nnanyi Sacrifice, but he is still feared by many. Even though there have been reports of the man being an amazing person, his name is mentioned at the thought of sacrifice, even in trends on social media.

2. Iya Gbonkan the hottest witch

The small-sized actress is in her old age now, but her reputation as a hot and revered witch in Yoruba movies is as fresh as ever.

For every scary, horror movie that a witch needed to show up to kill a foetus or a garrulous woman, Iya Gbonkan took the lead.

The actress knows she's feared by Nigerians. A case in point was when she threatened people to buy her a car in May, and less than a month later, she got one.

3. Patience Ozokwo, the wicked mother-in-law

As your mother-in-law in a movie, Patience Ozokwo will extract and drink your pregnancy and still show up in real life to show you 'pepper'.

In many movies, the actress played the role of a wicked stepmother, wife, mother-in-law and even neighbour. Anywhere there is peace, she would show up like the wind to destroy it.

For many fans, it was hard to reconcile the fact that the wicked woman in movies is calm, loved and peaceful in real life.

4. Chiwetalu Agu, the land grabber

The Nollywood legend is a book of walking proverbs, he is also the one to call on if you want to collect land from an innocent person forcefully.

In movies, Agu was known for trouble and wicked charms. He was feared by women in movies because he would do all he could to destroy a widow.

The actor recently narrated how he survived spiritual attacks and objects like cowries were removed from his body.

5. Eucharia Anunobi

Even though the actress is now into evangelism, she is still feared by many as she does her preaching in a unique style.

One of the happening big women in Nollywood movies, you dare not cross Eucharia's path, else you might be used to renew her wealth.

There was and still is something about the actress that commands fear, even her year 2000-themed makeup style.

6. Iya Osogbo and her legendary goat

The 93-year-old veteran actress is popularly known for her role as Iya Osogbo in the movie, Eran Iya Osogbo, where she wreaked havoc with her team of witches.

Like Iya Gbonkan, the actress' reputation as a witch supersedes every other role or stage play she has ever been in.

Now in her 90s, the actress recently revealed she is no longer interested in doing secular drama, and will use the rest of her life for the glory of God.

7. Agbako with the mean look

In a career spanning over 50 decades, and earning a reputation as one of Nollywood’s most feared characters, Agbako has proudly credited himself as the ‘first bad man’ of the Nigerian film industry.

In the early 2000s, almost every movie released had the 100-year-old veteran as a notoriously bad guy, no thanks to his mean and aggressive look.

Agbako was also one of the few old Nollywood stars who put some bit of action and fighting in their movies.

In conclusion, it can be said that the fact that these Nollywood veterans played their roles well and made them believable has earned them not-so-pleasant titles; call it a job hazard, if you will.

It is, however, refreshing to see that most of the names listed above are still thriving in the industry, with most of them playing other roles beyond the stereotype.

In a couple of years, people like Lateef Adedimeji would fondly be remembered for how easily he cried in movies playing roles like a jilted lover boy or a man with a terrible wife.

