Actress Eniola Badmus has shared a video of the MKO Abiola Stadium, which is the venue for the APC Youth presidential inauguration concert

The concert tagged 'Renewed Hope Concert' is scheduled to take place on May 25 and will feature prominent artists in the music industry

Eniola's video of the venue has stirred reactions from many of her colleagues, as well as fans and followers

Popular actress Eniola Badmus has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of preparations for the youth wing in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential inauguration concert.

The Tribune reported that the youth wing leaders in the APC announced a first-of-its-kind inauguration concert for young people across the country who contributed to the party’s win during the 2023 presidential election.

APC Youth presidential inauguration concert to take place on May 25. Credit: @eniola_badmus

The concert, tagged ‘Renewed Hope Concert’, is scheduled for May 25, 2023, at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja and will feature popular artists from the music industry.

Sharing the video via her page, Eniola Badmus wrote in her caption:

"#RenewedHopeConcert location Recking #InagurationConcert."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus' video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

toyin_abraham:

"Hey chairebudola mi"

gazinijulian:

"Who and who will attend?"

amyberry83:

"It's her forcing catwalking for me ."

ismailjogun:

"Incoming P A to the First Lady federal republic of Nigeria ."

fowo_47:

"Upon all the bad mouth una do to her, se u a don see say she smart pass una... U better follow u know road .."

abigail_dbgail:

"Obedient no go like this post ."

daddy_marvel:

"Normally, our celebs that openly supported Asiwaju are extra strong ppl cuz they are the real “me against the world”

unique_momma17:

"Follow people way knw road ooo ❤️."

ifu2996:

"Na una know who dey inaugurate una...na God go judge una.."

Eniola Badmus unveils new name ahead of presidential inauguration

Eniola caused a buzz online after she unveiled her new name days before the presidential inauguration scheduled for May 29.

The actress shared new pictures of her in Abuja on Thursday, May 11, and said her new name is "Ebudola," a Yoruba word meaning all the curses and abuses she received brought blessings into her life and have also turned to honour for her.

The actress wrote in her caption, “EBUDOLA ………My new name.”

