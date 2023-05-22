Delta state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, recently hung out with Twitter personality, Daniel Regha, at an event

After sending a shoutout to Regha, he responded and took a swipe at the PPRO's wife's choice of wig

Several social media users who saw the post have taken to the comment section to react

Twitter personality, Daniel Regha, is not one who spares words when it comes to expressing his opinions on social media.

And not even officers of the law are spared.

Photos of Regha and Edafe Credit: @aBrightgoldenboy

Source: Instagram

The Twitter personality attended an event where he met up with Delta state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe.

In a recent tweet, Edafe gave a shoutout to Regha and the response has left people cackling.

Regha, who had earlier criticised Edafe's wife's choice of wig for a wedding event, talked about the wig yet again, and was subtly brutal in his description.

In Regha's words:

"DSP Bright it was a pleasure meeting u; Ur wife is stunning & glad we both agreed that the previous wig she wore was mgbeke-ish. That said, hope u continue to speak up for the people unlike ur biased colleagues, cos I won't hesitate to call u out. Wishing u nothing but the best."

See post below:

Netizens react to Daniel Regha's comment about Delta PPRO wife's wig

amara.annn:

"Daniel is the correct example of “I no send your papa”.

official_kenny111:

"This Daniel na weerey he said ngbeke-ish."

big_7g_:

"Nah xo him go enter jail."

mvvfasaalagos:

"This Daniel na weyrey o."

mahdiyamohammed:

"The day will come dey will beat you."

jenny_oboz:

"This guy get mind."

nengi_07:

"Na mumu dey argue with Daniel."

ogunbayooluphemmy:

"Officer sef don collect."

bbeathestylist:

"Daniel with the bad mouth."

Source: Legit.ng