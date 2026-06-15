Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has explained the rationale behind his shedding tears during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Blue Sharks held European champions 0-0 in the first group H match in Atlanta on Monday, June 15

Cape Verde have Saudi Arabia and Uruguay remaining in their group and could secure a historic qualification

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has reacted emotionally following his standout performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 40-year-old played a pivotal role in preventing Spain from securing their first victory of the tournament, producing a series of crucial saves to keep the European champions at bay.

Vozinha makes a save during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Cape Verde at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Vozinha inspired tournament debutants Cape Verde to a remarkable 0-0 draw against the heavily favoured La Roja, a result widely regarded as one of the biggest shocks of the competition so far.

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres came closest to scoring for Spain, striking the crossbar with one effort before forcing another fine save from the veteran goalkeeper.

Vozinha also denied Pedri and made another important stop late in the first half to preserve Cape Verde's clean sheet, per BBC.

The Blue Sharks maintained their defensive discipline after the break, frustrating Spain throughout the second half. Even the introduction of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal failed to change the outcome as Cape Verde held on for a historic point.

Why I cried - Vozinha

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha revealed that his mother was unable to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite his efforts to bring her to the tournament.

According to Athletic FC, the 40-year-old said it was particularly painful because his grandparents are no longer alive to witness his achievements on the international stage.

The Chaves shot-stopper explained that the visa application process for Cape Verdean citizens is often complicated and time-consuming, making it difficult for his mother to secure the necessary travel documents. He said:

“I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately, they were not here; they died a few years ago.

“They were everything for me, for my life. I also cried because my mum didn’t manage to be here because of the visa.

"We had to pay for the visa, we didn’t manage to [get it done] on time. I would like her to be here, but I’m also very happy."

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha is unhappy his mother is not present at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

He added that his performance against Spain was not a fluke but a product of hard work and consistency.

The former AS Trencín star explained that he almost gave up his football career before the commencement of the Mundial. He said:

“I have worked my whole life for this moment. I’m 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012.

"I thought about leaving but I continued because of this dream. This is for everyone. I was named man of the match but this is for all of my teammates because without them nothing would be possible. I will continue to work for Cape Verde and for the people."

CAF send message to Cape Verde

Legit.ng earlier reported that Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent a message to Cape Verde after they held Spain to a 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup debut at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 15.

The third smallest country in the 2026 FIFA World Cup went into the tournament with the odds stacked against them but they came out unscathed.

Source: Legit.ng