Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is once again in the news over being trolled on her social media page

In a new development, the movie star shared a post on Instagram to address the issue and vowed to deal with trolls

As expected, Badmus’ post seemed to encourage people to troll her more and she made sure to respond before finally deleting her post

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, has once again been involved in a heated exchange with trolls on her social media page.

In the late hours of April 6, 2023, the movie star shared a post to issue a stern warning to her many trolls.

Badmus made it known that people who come for her should expect her to come for them too. According to her, she is not a fool.

Trolls continue to drag Eniola Badmus as she issues stern warming to them. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Not stopping there, the Nollywood star explained that her trolls should ask around about her because she is also a crazy person.

Her post reads in part:

“Let it be known that if you come for me, I will really come for you. If I don’t reply you doesn’t mean I be mumu, ask around dem go tell you who I be o.”

As expected, Eniola Badmus’ post sparked even more reactions from her trolls. Many of them bombarded her comment section and she responded to them in kind.

See screenshots of her now deleted post and their exchange below:

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus’ exchange with her trolls

Read what some social media users had to say about the actress’ post and how she responded to some trolls below:

lilianezehh:

“Even Eniola no sabi insult Eniola-0 people that has her time -10000.”

ehie12:

“Why are all her comebacks only about insulting people's parents.”

blessing____b:

“Nigerians when will some of y’all learn to respect people choices and opinions, why are they insulting her now? before she did not support your favorite? Some of una nor well I swear.”

shuga__plum:

“How does it feel to be bullied? Painful right? But when you do it to others it’s fun right?”

erotogenic_byfeyi:

“Untill she makes one scape goat from The trolls,they won’t rest…tbh cyberbullng is worst…but since she’s not supporting y’all preferred candidate,some of y’all felt,she deserves what she’s getting…we will all be fine tbh.”

Princess_udemezue:

“How many people she wan reply lol they will come for her more ”

adeyemi.kolade.sog:

“It’s either one of the two. She is less busy and just want to burn some energy. Or she is beginning to feel the pressure of bottling in too much. #stress”

ms.osiebi:

“People are catching cruise because it is Eniola, everyone is laughing about it. She has constantly been trolled even before the elections, there no amount of insults that strangers don't hurl at her. She is responding and people have the audacity to call it gutter behaviour! Some of you are m*d. I hope she makes some one a scape goat soon , it's all cruise and fun till we are the victims of trolling on the Internet. Mtchewwww.”

