Nigerian talented singers Olamide and his signee Asake have been on the frontline of blogs lately over their alleged political involvement

A source that has claimed to be affiliated with the Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) music group made some assertions about the two music stars

The source revealed that Badoo and his signee Asake will be performing at Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration in Abuja for a massive sum of money

Sources have claimed that Olamide and Asake were allegedly paid handsomely to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration in Abuja on May 28, 2023.

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29 at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The inauguration ceremonies will commence on Thursday, with Tinubu receiving the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and Kashim Shettima receiving the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

However, claims are making the rounds about the YBNL boss’s involvement with his signee Asake to perform at the pre-inauguration and inauguration, stating that they were heavily paid for it.

The source also noted that Olamide’s manager, Mr Alex, has been actively involved in the planning and has been in Abuja for the past two weeks to ensure that plans are in order.

Nigerians react to the claims against Olamide and Asake

worryless0101:

“Asiwaju jagaban Ghana must go bag” you think say Olamide sing that line for no reason ? Dey play"

babanla____:

"Olamide na APC Lowkey."

mikelummy:

"Seyi tinubu and Olamide are very good friends."

shugaextrovert:

"Be like Una want make we Cancel the WHOLE YBNL!!!"

bodalor123:

"Una know say na seyi tinubu sign Asake under badoo make una dey play you don see baddo abuse apc before but why una no come for badoo d way una dey come for other celeb."

papapajnr:

"Lol can’t compare with the other 3 kings don’t worry yourself . na naira not dollar so e go always heavy to your ear since na naira."

