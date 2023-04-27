Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, recently shared a TikTok video addressing people who think she cannot do without them

Using a viral sound on the social media platform, the movie star passed her message to her naysayers

As expected, a number of netizens reacted to Badmus’ post, and some of them wondered who she was referring to

Controversial Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has once again made the news for addressing her haters with a social media post.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the film star reposted her TikTok video, where she appeared to throw shade at her detractors.

In the video, Eniola taunted people who felt she could not do without them because they thought they were the light of her life.

Fans react to Eniola Badmus' video as she shades haters. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

According to her, they are free to off the light because she has a generator and can produce her own light.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the video below:

Netizens react as Eniola Badmus shades haters

Some social media users shared their thoughts on the actress’ post and tried to make guesses on who she was referring to. Read some of their comments below:

mvvfasaalagos:

“The confidence apc gives their loyalists ehn. Omo, I envy it.”

jikoni_hulisha:

“Gosh, this must be draining! Babe you need to ignore the bad vibes. Post things that beautifully showcase you in your happy baby girl vibes. Don't even address them with these shades.. Do you beautifully, ignore the hate and shade!”

nwankwo8207:

“Why u they Force ur self?”

lydiaosho:

“If they said they don't see you but so far almighty God see you and quide you and provide for all your need continue to be happy my beautiful sister.”

its.susan04:

“I get the message..... Over Dem all.”

nelson_jacob1:

“Rubbish post, I no dis post is either for OBO or d Obidients, go rest biko.”

zubberb_:

“If Tinubu off him own shay u go dey alright sha, just asking 00”

Apeke_xo:

“If unbothered was a person, maami no get time for anybody. Off ur light abege.”

houseofvawulence:

“My beautiful baby even if the fuel finish for generator God go shine sun and moon anyday anytime.”

joshcokolo:

“Are you talking to my boss OBO.”

Eniola Badmus shares cryptic post to fake friends

The controversial Nollywood actress earlier got netizens talking for the umpteenth time. This time, it was over a cryptic post she shared.

Taking to her Instagram story, the movie star posted about a certain fake person that is loved by everyone.

According to Eniola's post, everyone loves them because they put up a good show, and it is so frustrating.

Source: Legit.ng