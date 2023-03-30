Popular Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has announced on social media that he will be playing the role of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a new biopic

Taking to his Instagram page on the politician’s birthday, the film star shared a snippet of the upcoming movie

He then went ahead to shower praises on the president-elect and noted that it was an honour relaying his story

Popular Nigerian actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has now caused a buzz on social media after revealing that he will be playing the role of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a new movie.

On his official Instagram page, the celebrated film star shared a trailer for the upcoming movie titled Jagaban: Last Man Standing.

The movie snippet captured several moments of the film star being in character as the politician and even rocking his signature cap with the infinity sign.

The movie also featured a series of Nollywood stars, including Saheed Balogun, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st, Segun Arinze and more.

Taking to the caption of the post, Adedimeji gushed over being the king of biopics as he mentioned some of the works he had featured in.

“At this point, please feel free to call me THE KING OF BIOPIC. From AYINLA to IGE (unlikely oil merchant) to STRANGERS to JAGABAN (Last Man Standing)."

He also used the opportunity to celebrate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and noted that it was an honour to be telling his story with the movie.

The Nollywood star then wished Tinubu a happy birthday as he concluded his post.

He wrote:

"Dear @officialasiwajubat

"It was an honour relaying your remarkable story in the movie, ‘Jagaban: Last Man Standing’.

As we prepare to premiere the movie in May 2023, we take the opportunity to wish you a peaceful and successful time in office as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

See the movie trailer below:

Fans react as Adedimeji Lateef reveals he’s playing the role of Tinubu in new movie

As expected, the Nollywood actor’s post stirred a series of mixed reactions on social media. While some netizens and Tinubu supporters praised him, others expressed their displeasure.

Read what they had to say below:

moo_nee_rah:

“I no go watch this o , I have watched all your movies, but I will pass on this.”

thatjibola:

“Lol. Does this biopic also detail his questionable past? What’s the logline of the movie or is it just some politically motivated effort at moneymaking or whitewashing the president-elect?”

kamo_state:

“Who made this movie?? Omoooo perfect cast.”

samnaike:

“Leave it for LATEEF . He will deliver the role.”

dacool_joedee:

“Everything looks like joke to u actors abi... any small tin una don use am act movie .. it is well.”

ada_barry12:

“Hope una start the story from him d beginning, schools attended and his 69th birthday celebration in 2012.”

dewealthy1:

“This is remarkable @officialasiwajubat the MKO of our time, may your time as the president of our great nation bring us good tidings,may Allah heal our land. Well-done @adedimejilateef , you deserve an award for this.”

