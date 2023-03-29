Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated the president-elect of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 71st birthday

In a statement he personally signed, Osinbajo prayed to God to grant the national leader of the APC and the former Lagos governor, wisdom and strength to carry on, in the years to come

The VP, however, urged him to prepare for the most significant task ahead, noting "the occasion of his 71st birthday is unique"

Professor Yemi Osinbajo prays for Tinubu as he turns 71, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

The statement sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, the Vice President said:

"Dolly and I rejoice with you @officialasiwajubat , the family, friends and associates on this occasion of your 71st birthday.

"We thank the Almighty God for his grace and enablement upon your life that has made possible your many years of service and contributions to Lagos State, our nation and our great party.

"This occasion of your 71st birthday is unique, as it occurs as you prepare to take on your most significant assignment yet as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"All we can offer you in this solemn period is a prayer. That the Lord will help you in this assignment and give you good health, strength and wisdom to serve our people and our nation excellently.

"Happy Birthday @officialasiwajubat! God bless you."

Despite concerns by Nigerians, APC insists Bola Tinubu answers his real name, never known as Amoda Ogunlere

The All Progressives Congress has debunked claims from several quarters that its national leader and Nigeria's president-elect was previously known as Amoda Ogunlere.

In a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) sheet made available to the public by the APC presidential campaign council, the party confirmed that several controversies had been raised over the identity of its 2023 flagbearer.

In the sheet, APC said the claim had remained a mere accusation peddled by some of Tinubu's political opponents in 2003.

What Tinubu must do immediately after swearing in, Festus Keyamo reveals

In another report, the minister of labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, who also doubles as the spokesperson of the campaign council of President-elect Tinubu has revealed what his principal must do when sworn in on Monday, May 29.

According to his tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, March 27, Keyamo said Tinubu must prove the opposition supporters wrong by swinging into the good governance mode.

He stated that the former Lagos state governor must begin to uphold all the promises he made to Nigerians in order to prove his doubters wrong.

Source: Legit.ng