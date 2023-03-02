Popular Nollywood actress and APC supporter, Eniola Badmus, has flaunted Bola Tinubu’s certificate of return on social media

The movie star shared a photo of the original copy of the certificate that was issued to Tinubu by the INEC chairman after he was declared winner of the election

Eniola’s photo soon went viral, and it got a number of netizens talking about her eagerness to always share news

Controversial Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus once again made the news after she flaunted the original copy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s certificate of return.

After the All Progressives Congress candidate was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued him a certificate of return.

Eniola Badmus showed off an original copy of Tinubu's certificate of return from INEC. Photos: @officialasiwajubat @eniola badmus enibad (Snapchat)

Source: Instagram

After receiving the certificate, Tinubu vowed to do his best to make Nigeria work.

See the photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Shortly after that, Eniola Badmus, who is undoubtedly close to the Tinubu family, took to her Snapchat page to show off the original copy of the president-elect’s certificate.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Netizens react as Eniola Badmus flaunts Tinubu’s certificate of return issued by INEC

After the actress’ post made the rounds on social media, a number of netizens reacted. Some of them commented on her eagerness to always share information. Read some of their comments below:

n.z.e.h:

“This girl go leak Nigeria hidden secret.”

emperor_black_b:

“Make una no insult her oooo she don they become big women oooo.”

blckfineboy:

“Na why davido unfollow you? who send you this one now?”

paul.togo:

“I will be surprise if Tinubu was the one that paid for her surgery because the way he carry tinubu matter for head even Mc Oluomo go confuse .”

gaskia_youngwayne:

“Eniola ur own self too much over do, na why Davido block u.”

emiloju_04:

“Na Minister for Information she go collect.”

agoziem.stella:

“Just watch,what pursue her from Davido will still send her out of this circle.”

omobaxcom:

“Na she dey keep the certificate for president ? So funny.”

moneyman_dr1p:

“Minister of information Eniola Badmus.”

Eniola Badmus unveils swearing in asoebi for Tinubu a day after presidential election

While Nigerians awaited the outcome of the recent presidential elections, which took place in the country on Saturday, February 25, Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus, a big supporter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, seemed confident of his victory.

The actress took to her Instastory on Sunday, February 26, to share pictures of Kampala materials to be used during Tinubu’s swearing-in.

The Kampala materials she shared had Tinubu’s famous logo on them.

Source: Legit.ng