Colleagues of Nollywood actor and comic star Ijoba Lamba have collectively taken to social media to launch a search for him

The entertainers disclosed the actor was missing, and they all took to their respective Instagram pages praying for his safe return

Concerned fans and supporters on social media equally expressed concerns about the entertainer and prayed for him to be found soon

Nigerians in the online community woke up to the disturbing news about a missing persons report involving Nollywood actor and comedian, Ijoba Lamba.

Skit maker, Cute Abiola, took to his official Instagram page with a picture of the actor and raised the alarm over his situation.

Actor Ijoba Lande declared missing. Photo: @odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

The entertainer proceeded to call on members of the public with helpful information about his whereabouts to come forward.

See his post below:

Joining the comedian to amplify the matter, Nollywood stars Odunlade Adekola and Mr Latin took to social media with posts praying for the actor and his safe return.

See their posts as sighted below:

Fans, social media users express concern for Ijoba Lande

tawakalit.lawal said:

"May almighty Allah protect him wherever he is and grant him safe return to his family."

lovebeing_suzy said:

"He posted something before this post of him missing. I think we didn’t pay more attention or read meaning to it. I pray he is found ooo."

a4dabledesigns said:

"Amen. It's indeed a miracle to go out and come back in peace everyday. The days are evil. Dear Lord please keep him safe and return him alive in Jesus Name."

bimboaborode said:

"I don't understand our problem here, someone is missing and they are trying to locate him by coming on social media. The next is to be advertising yourself. Na wa oo."

ika_promoter said:

"Let’s pls check any nearest Soldier Barracks cos it might be his last Prank he did. I suspect."

Missing 17-year-old girl found in Bauchi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the police found Mildred Ebuka in far away Bauchi state, according to a press release made available to journalists.

The young lady reported to have hailed from Lagos with no tribal marks and speaks the English Language fluently.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, said Mildred was found in a park in Bauchi.

Source: Legit.ng