The relationship drama between Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo and his ex-lover Fancy Acholonu which started with an apology has since gone messier

While Alexx has chosen to play the silence game and appeared to have taken a break from social media, Fancy on the other hand continues to reveal more

Their drama has triggered different reactions and also divided netizens, especially in the area of the couple not being intim*te during their 5 years relationship

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

What was once considered a love story that would lead to marriage between Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu has been laced with different revelations triggering reactions on social media.

Fancy and Alexx have been in the news since she took to social media to pen an apology to the actor only to later delete it.

Alexx Ekubo keeps mute amid relationship drama. Credit: @alexxekubo @fancyacholonu

Source: Instagram

Amid the trending relationship drama, listed below are some lessons to consider.

1. Going back to an ex doesn't always end well

This is one major lesson to pick from the ongoing drama between Alexx and Fancy. The two who had been in a relationship for five years parted ways in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, what appears to be an attempt to get back together didn't go down well as it has further opened up different revelations that were unknown to the public.

2. Don't bring private matters online

Perhaps one of the reasons behind Alexx and Fancy's relationship drama was due to their online inlaws' interference, with some going on to troll Fancy after she tendered her apology to the actor.

Some others who were in support of Alexx flooded his Instagram page to advise him against taking Fancy back.

In many cases, personal matters in regard to relationships are better solved in private. This also applies in the case of actor Yul Edochie, who has repeatedly been dragged over his decision to marry another wife.

3. Be objective

One of the most talked about issues in Alexx and Fancy's relationship drama is the couple not being intim*te during their 5 years relationship.

While Fancy had first said Alexx cheated on her despite his claim to remain celibate, in another statement she revealed they had s*x once and it was embarrassing.

In this case, couples may want to be objective about what they want in their relationship. It is better to be jointly aligned than for one partner to feel cheated.

4. Silence may not always be golden

Amid the ongoing drama, actor Alexx Ekubo has chosen to remain silent as the last time he reacted to anything about his ex-lover was when he acknowledged her apology.

The actor's continual silence has further triggered different reactions about him and in this case silence may not always be golden as it could also mean consent.

Alexx may want to consider breaking his silence and sharing his side of the story for the sake of his many fans and followers.

Nkechi Blessing reacts to Fancy Acholonu's relationship drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Nkechi Blessing, in reaction to one of Fancy's comments about Alexx, advised her not to let people push her into talking.

Nkechi went on to say she used to think Fancy was a high-class lady but she was surprised by her recent action.

In her words:

"I think say she be classy Aje butter ooo, ase trenches ni e fancy…Stop letting dis people push you to talk na…leave noise for us biko!"

Source: Legit.ng